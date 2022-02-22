Sonaike's ‘Laura’s Bubble’ set to premiere

The movie which features Nollywood heavyweights like Funsho Adeolu, Blessing Onwukwe, Scarlet Gomez, Tessy Brown, Otunba Okunuga, Israel Eziedo, amongst others was directed by Remi Ibinola.

‘Laura’s Bubble’ tells the story of a woman who loses herself after she got married.

“A lot of women lose themselves once they get married, it’s even worse when they experience challenges having children or lose their spouse," Sonaike said.

"They literally stop living and put their lives on hold.

"The message of the movie is multidimensional but in summary it shows us that with the right support system; women who have lost themselves after marriage or even after the loss of a spouse can rediscover themselves and start to live again.

We are saying to all women out there 'You matter, you deserve to live up to the fullness of your potential'."

Sonaike also noted that beyond Nollywood, she sees the movie showing people what is possible.

“Beyond Nollywood, it’s about showing people what is possible. The story aligns with all that my brand ‘Mumpreneur’ stands for," she also said.

"I want women to be inspired to keep discovering and rediscovering themselves. To follow their true paths and live life to the fullest.

"My prayer is that everyone who watches the movie takes this big message away, male or female."

The lead female role was played by Onwukwe with Gomez in the supporting role. Adeolu played the male lead and love interest of the female lead.

Other actors include Israel Ezeido, Tessy Brown, Olabode Emmanuel and two child actors Anu Ajani and Ella Okorie”.

"I have always wanted to tell stories, I believe one of the fastest ways to change people’s mindset about something is to tell a compelling story either through a book or in motion pictures," Sonaike also said.

"I have so many stories in my head that keep me up at night. Stories from personal experience and from observing other women.

"My first attempt was in 2013, I pulled funds from my pension account and went to the Creative Arts Department of the University of Ife to work with some students there to produce a miniseries.

"I didn’t have experience and didn’t know what to do with it after, also we had a few glitches with the sound.

This year though, I decided to go all the way and shoot my first movie. I fell in love with the Laura’s Bubble script at first sight and I worked with an amazing team.

"I got Remi Ibinola to direct the movie because she also connected with the story. The movie was co- produced with Modupe Fakorede and Olabode Emmanuel”.