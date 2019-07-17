A couple making love on the windowsill of a ninth-floor apartment fell leaving the woman dead, while her partner survived.

According to Dailymail, the incident happened on Friday, July 5, 2019, at a block of flats in St Petersburg, Russia.

Witnesses say the survivor, who was partially dressed, returned to the party that was reportedly holding in the said apartment.

Witnesses said they saw a television thrown from the window of the flat, after which the woman and her 29-year-old lover plunged to the ground below.

Police were called, and when they arrived the revellers allegedly threw a mop out of the windows at them.