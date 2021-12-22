How visa issues prevented a Wizkid/Davido show this December

Also known as Wahala Room, the entrepreneur said it has been his plan to bring together the two Afrobeats powerhouses and rivals to headline a show.

“Our fans and my people have been asking if we could make an event happen this December that both Davido and Wizkid would be the headliners," he said.

"I went on live on my account and over 21,000 people joined the eight-minjutes discussion. A lot of people shared that the artists that would be most exciting to see perform together this December would be OBO and Starboy.”

He however revealed that visa issues with some of his team members stopped the show from happening.

“Due to some visa issues with some of the Wahala Room team members we weren't able to make the show happen for December but we have planned a few special surprises for early 2021” he said.

“Right now it still a very exciting time for Nigeria’s December celebrations though, with Artist’s like Fireboy announcing his hit song Peru which will be featuring global artist Ed Sheeran.

"New acts like Portable 'Mr Zeh Zuu' bringing new energy to the scene, Afrobeats is in a great position.