Sinach and guests including Onyeka Onwenu, Todd Dulaney serenade at Lagos concert

Host of the night, Sinach performed some of her hit songs as well as yet-to-be-released songs like ‘Jesus is King’ with the full complements of her Gosgem choir.

According to Sinach, a big spin-off of the concert would be a charity initiative tagged Gosgem Mum dedicated to hardworking mothers who require support to scale.

“It would be platform for mothers who are doing so much but do not have the resources to much more. We want to be able to give them something,” Sinach explained.

Guest acts including Todd Dulaney (USA), Adlan Cruz (Puerto Rico), Da’dra Great house (USA), Onyeka Onwenu, Ayo Vincent (Lagos) and the phenomenal Gosgem Choir also performed.

One of the highlights was when Sinach and Onyeka Onwenu combined on stage for a special duet that thrilled the audience.

Todd Dulaney was full of praises for Sinach.

“It’s her consistency for me. When I say consistency, I mean everytime she puts out new music, it affects everyone in the world not just Nigeria." Dulaney said.