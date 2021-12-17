RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Gist  >  pop-culture

Sinach and guests including Onyeka Onwenu, Todd Dulaney serenade at Lagos concert

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

It was a fine night of gospel music when Sinach hosted her concert.

Sinach and Onyeka Onwenu
Sinach and Onyeka Onwenu

Ace Nigerian gospel singer Sinach and her high-profile guest gave fans a magical Christmas experience at the Sinach And Friends Christmas concert which held recently at The Monarch, Lekki, Lagos.

Host of the night, Sinach performed some of her hit songs as well as yet-to-be-released songs like ‘Jesus is King’ with the full complements of her Gosgem choir.

Sinach
Sinach Instagram

According to Sinach, a big spin-off of the concert would be a charity initiative tagged Gosgem Mum dedicated to hardworking mothers who require support to scale.

“It would be platform for mothers who are doing so much but do not have the resources to much more. We want to be able to give them something,” Sinach explained.

Guest acts including Todd Dulaney (USA), Adlan Cruz (Puerto Rico), Da’dra Great house (USA), Onyeka Onwenu, Ayo Vincent (Lagos) and the phenomenal Gosgem Choir also performed.

Sinach And Friends Christmas
Sinach And Friends Christmas Instagram

One of the highlights was when Sinach and Onyeka Onwenu combined on stage for a special duet that thrilled the audience.

Todd Dulaney was full of praises for Sinach.

It’s her consistency for me. When I say consistency, I mean everytime she puts out new music, it affects everyone in the world not just Nigeria." Dulaney said.

"For instance, every church in the world is singing Waymaker. You have a global figure that ‘started from the bottom and now she’s here.’ She has affected all of us in unique ways and has made the gospel fun for us all.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

