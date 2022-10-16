Pulse takes Influencer Awards ceremony to next level with Afro-excellence edition

It’s only one year since inception and that big idea is inching ever closer to perfection and absolute acceptance, as observed on the night of Saturday, October 15 2022 at the Queens Park Event Center, Oniru, Lagos where PIA brought together a hearty blend of big vibes, happy connections, good food, great music and of course, a recognition of the influencers who have broken the mold and done great things in the past year.

Themed ‘Afro Excellence’ and driven by viable partnerships with brands like ShowMax, Crocs, Tiger Beer and Anker Electronics amongst others, Pulse awarded influencers in categories such as fashion, music, podcasting, photography, food, sports and others. See full winners list here.

What stands out above all others is how much of an improvement this year’s event was on last year’s. In the review for 2021 Pulse Influencer Awards, here’s what this writer observed: ‘It has to be said that there were teething problems - that’s not unexpected of a concept yet full of so much potential… one hopes that… organisers of this awards… can acknowledge how much of a great stride they’ve begun with, and the vast ground that can still be covered in order to make the Pulse Influencer Awards an unignorable force to reckon with in years to come.’

On covering a vast ground towards a well-polished product, it was obvious that a lot of work went into the 2022 iteration of Pulse Influencer Awards. Anyone at the 2021 event would tell of how glaring the differences were. This year’s was better and glitzier, helped by the decision to give it a theme. The turnout was better, and while the marketing and buildup to this year’s event can [and we suspect will] be improved in the next iteration, due credit still has to be given to the organisers for putting out quite a show.