A couple, Maybeth Espinoz and Hector Vidal, plunged to their deaths while they were kissing on a bridge in Peru.

The couple had been locked in an embrace, while on their way home from a nightclub.

The incident which occurred on Saturday, August 3, 2019, was caught on CCTV.

According to DailyMail, the couple plunged 50ft off a bridge called Bethlehem in Cusco.

Maybeth and Hector had stopped on the bridge to kiss after leaving a nearby nightclub around 1:00 a.m.

CCTV footage showed the couple leaning against a railing on the bridge, while hugging and kissing each other.

Maybeth, 34, proceeds to sit on top of the metal railing and wrap her legs around Hector, 36.

However, she appears to lose her balance and begins to fall backwards, taking Hector with her.

The couple tried to cling to the barrier but were unable to stop themselves from falling off the bridge.

Maybeth was killed outright, while Hector sustained a fractured skull and later died in hospital.

The couple were reportedly mountaineers who had moved to the Cusco region to work as tour guides.

Their bodies have since been transferred to Ancash in northern Peru.