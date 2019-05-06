It was made known in a statement by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Plateau Command of the Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS), ASP Martha Banda in Jos.

The graduation which took place on Monday, according to PRO, was part of the command’s 2019 Prison Journey Programme aimed at strengthening the spiritual lives of the inmates with a view of reuniting them with God.

Banda said there were 46 males and two females graduands who participated in the programme that lasted for 12 weeks.

She also quoted the PFN coordinator in Plateau, Pastor Elijah Ojewande, as saying that more than 1,633 prisoners had graduated from the programme since its birth in 2004.

She said Ojewande urged the graduating prisoners to abide by what they were thought during the programme and be good ambassadors of the fellowship.

The PRO said Mr. Samuel Aguda, NPS commander in Plateau congratulated the graduands and admonished them to hold on to the tenets of the fellowship.