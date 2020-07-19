Dr. Owoso passed away on June 28, 2020, at the age of 70, after an illustrious career as a scholar of international repute whose impact was felt across the continent and the world.

Born on October 23rd, 1949, the late Dr. Owoso hails from the Akinjokun family of Odo-oja, Ijebu-Jesa in Osun State.

Dr. Owoso was the former National President of the Polytechnic Staff Association of Nigeria (POSSAN). In 2012, he was awarded the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM), a distinguished national honor, for his outstanding contributions to human resources development in Nigeria.

After his successful two-term tenure as the Rector of YABATECH from 2001 to 2009, Dr. Owoso was appointed by the Federal Government as Nigeria’s representative for the position of Secretary General / Chief Executive Officer of the Commonwealth Association of Technical Universities and Polytechnics in Africa (CAPA) where he served from March, 2012 to December, 2018.

According to a statement by OlaOluwa Owoso, his oldest son, the family has set up an online condolence in honour of their patriarch where friends and well-wishers can pay tribute.

The current Rector of YABATECH, Engr. Femi Omokungbe, described the late Dr. Owoso as a “great educationist and an administrator of repute.” Engr. Omokungbe stated in a tribute, “The college community received with a deep sense of loss the shocking news of the passing into eternal glory of a past Rector of this great institution, Yaba College of Technology."

The administration of Dr. Olubunmi Owoso as Rector witnessed remarkable achievements. He midwifed the establishment of the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development and thus made the College one of the few institutions in Nigeria to establish such centre. He also established the Centre for Applied and Technology Innovation (ARTI) which raised the status of the college. There is no doubt that Dr. Olubunmi Owoso left his mark in the sand of time. The college community will no doubt miss him very much.”

In a tribute by the Commonwealth Association of Polytechnics in Africa (CAPA), Dr. Owoso was described as a force whose influence on Technical and Vocational Education (TVET) transcended borders, industries and institutions.

He is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren.