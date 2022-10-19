Urban Jungle launches in Lagos, opens new store in Ikeja City Mall Pulse Nigeria

“Our goal is to connect the consumer with the value of sports to Nike and to all the other brands partnered with the store, like Converse, Vans, Champion, North Face, etc. We want to serve the consumers the latest and greatest products that these brands offer in the lifestyle business,” says Gianluca Salute, Urban Jungle’s Brand Director.

“With Urban Jungle’s roots in arts, music, fashion and sports, we will try to engage the community in teamwork, to work together, and have common goals, so we are launching our store in Lagos now as our 22nd store in Europe and Africa. When we launched the Nike store, then Urban Jungle is a consequence of that strategy because it is the lifestyle side of our business.”

Urban Jungle launches in Lagos, opens new store in Ikeja City Mall Pulse Nigeria

Urban Jungle’s launch into the Nigerian market is powered by Hudson Brand Development Nigeria [HBDN], a subsidiary of Hudson Holdings Group. Hudson is the retail and distribution Group that recently launched an official Nike store in Lagos, also the first of its kind in West Africa.

Hot on the heels of that Nike launch, they have now introduced Urban Jungle as part of their well-curated plan to be part of the lifestyle, sports and youth culture in Nigeria. Hudson’s is a mission built on a passion for sports, streetwear and a desire to give consumers the greatest and latest lifestyle products at all times. It is the founding force for Urban Jungle many years ago and continues to be so to this day.

Urban Jungle launches in Lagos, opens new store in Ikeja City Mall Pulse Nigeria

Alongside their desire to push the bounds of street and sportswear, they also have plans to give back to the Nigerian community and immerse themselves in the bustling cultural scene in the country.

In Salute's words, Urban Jungle has “supported groups to play basketball, we created a new basketball court in Morocco and in Naples, so we want to know what the community wants here and what we can offer, to try and be in the community in the right way.

“We love to be in the community and for the community, seeing a lot of happy faces and people dancing and having fun is what we love to see, I am really happy.”

The new Urban Jungle store in Ikeja City Mall was packed for the launch as celebs, influencers, and a host of other fun lovers came together for a memorable evening. Amongst attendees were Kemi Smallz, Jimi Akinsola, Big Brother Naija’s Eloswag and Khalid, as well as Fresh L amongst others. There were also performances from dancer, Nas Magnificient and Starboy BMX, a pro stunt master.

Urban Jungle launches in Lagos, opens new store in Ikeja City Mall Pulse Nigeria

Urban Jungle confirmed that their newly-opened store is only the first of many in Nigeria. “We have plans to expand in Nigeria, we are sure that from this first store, we can have the second one and maybe even have a third one. Lagos is an amazing city, and the space is amazing. It is our commitment to start this project, we will listen to everyone and understand their needs and engage,” Salute shared.