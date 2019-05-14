NAF Public Relations Officer, Badagry Airforce Base, Warrant Officer Friday Akanni, said that Ibekwe was arrested while threatening to arrest some residents of Owode border town, according to NAN.

Akanni also claimed that several reports were received about some people who have been parading themselves as Air force men while mounting road blocks and extorting money from the residents around the NAF base area.

“Some of them go round the towns telling residents that they will be arrested and taking to the Air force base for nothing.

“The Commander of the Air force base in Ahanve, Group Captain Obinna Obiabaka, has total zero tolerance for insecurity and impersonation.

“The commander has set up a counter impersonation team to flush out and arrest anybody caught disguising as men of Air force.

“Ibekwe was caught impersonating the men of the base.

“We will find out from him if he has other people working with him,” he said.

“I was trying to get my friend’s motorcycle that was seized by the police.

“So, I lied that I know men of the Air force in Ahanve and if they did not release the bike, they will come around and arrest them.

“I am very sorry for saying this, I don’t know it will put me in trouble. I will not do it again,” he said.

The warrant officer further said that the suspect would be handed over to the police for investigation and prosecution as soon as possible.

Ibekwe also told NAN that he impersonated the Air force men so as to scare people in the area.