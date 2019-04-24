The defendant, whose address was not provided, is facing a one-count charge for stealing a lady’s pants.

The court was told by the prosecutor Insp. Lawrence Balogun, that the defendant had committed the offence on Dec. 20, 2018, at 1.30 pm at No.7 Baase Owe Compound, Okeiro area of Abeokuta.

Balogun alleged that Shaibu stole the pants belonging to one Taiwo Oladipupo from the wall where it was spread and stuffed them into his pocket.

The prosecutor said that Taiwo’s parent, who saw Shaibu stealing the pants, raised an alarm that drew neighbours attention and they apprehended and handed him over to the police.

Balogun said that the offence committed contravened section 390(9) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun, 2006, but the defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defendant had been granted bail in the sum of N50,000 with one guarantor by the Magistrate, Olakulehin Oke.

After the matter have been adjourned until May, 3 for trial, Oke ordered that the guarantor must reside within the court’s authority and must show evidence of tax payment to the state government.