Mother’s Day: 5 women who lost their mums tell us what they miss about them

In today’s Mother’s day celebrations, we reached out to a few people who have lost their mums to tell us how days like this feel. Here’s what they told us

1. Joy

Lost my mum when I was about 4 so I really didn’t know her like that, not in a way someone who know their mum if they were around in their teenage years or 20s. But that’s also what makes me sad sometimes, not necessarily on Mother’s day, but more generally. I wish she’s lived longer, and that we had a chance to have an adult mother-daughter relationship. I often wonder if we would have been buddies. I’ve seen a few pictures of her. She was really pretty and looked cool. I think we would have been close. But I guess I’d never know. That missed opportunity is actually what saddens me.

ADVERTISEMENT

ece-auto-gen

2. Bidemi

This year makes it the second Mother’s day without my mum. In a way, I’m happy she saw my kids before she died. But now I don’t have any female figure I can confide in the way I totally confided in her. It’s not easy, I won’t lie. All I have now is my husband and a man’s perspective will never be good enough for when you need to speak with a woman, if you get what I mean.

3. Queen

ADVERTISEMENT

What I miss most about my mum? Money. LOL. That woman was always there for me.

I could bank on her to come through when I have issues with my business, or even when I was in school. Generally sha, she was always that person you can always trust for financial assistance. Even my Dad says it till now. Not having her around hurts especially when the things we used to rely on her for can no longer be done easily.

4. Modupe

To be fair, I had a closer relationship with my dad and I suspect I’d feel worse if I’d lost my dad instead of my mum. And that makes me feel guilty. I actually didn’t see her demise coming. She just slept and never woke up. Maybe if she’d lived longer, old age would have softened her and we would have blended in the long run.

I do miss her fire jollof though. God rest your soul, mum.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mother-Daughter relationships between beautiful African women MadamNoire

5. Hafsat

Omo, I was a wreck when I lost my mum and I still cry for her regularly. We were so close. I am the last born so as you can expect, I was her baby. When I got the call from school that year, I wanted to run mad. But it doesn’t hurt as much anymore even though I still miss her like crazy.

He regular phonecalls, calling me to sort out issues with her Whatsapp and Facebook, reporting my brother and dad to me… I really miss that woman.