Greatest Sports Movies of all-time

And as we all know, sports play a major role in our lives, either by watching or playing. There is an emotional feeling you get from watching or playing your favourite sport that you cannot get from any other activity.

But with your favourite league or sport on a summer break, what can you do to cope? Well, the answer is pretty much straightforward- watch sports movies.

A sports movie is the closest thing that will evoke the same emotion your favourite sport can give you. For that reason, Pulse Sports Nigeria have decided to rank the ten greatest movies that could keep you engaged until your favourite league or sport returns.

Moneyball

Moneyball is a film based on the book written by Michael Monroe Lewis (Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game).

While Moneyball may not be your typical sports movie, it is all about a man who has been tasked to assemble a competitive baseball team with a tight budget.

As a result, he found a way to outsmart the rich clubs by signing undervalued players whom scouts do not rate. The movie stars Brad Pritt in the lead role with Jonah Hill in a supporting role. Moneyball was nominated for six Academy Awards, including the Best Supporting Actor for Hill.

Ford vs Ferrari

The title literally is what the movie is about. It told the story of car designer Carol Shelby, who led a team of engineers to design a car driven by British driver Ken Miles at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France.

The film stars Matt Damon as Carol Shelby and Christian Bale as Ken Miles. The movie delivered on all fronts, especially the cinematography, which received wide praise.

Shaolin Soccer

If you are a football/soccer fan looking for a movie on the sport that can make you laugh, then Shaolin Soccer is the movie.

It is about an ex-Shaolin monk who formed a team with his brothers to play football, using their supernatural martial skills.

Shaolin Soccer is a good popcorn movie that will crack your ribs. It was made by Stephen Chow, who also starred in the lead role and made Kung Fu Hustle.

Cinderella Man

Starring Russell Crowe, Renée Zellweger and Paul Giamatti, Cinderella Man is a movie that tells the story of boxer James Walter Braddock. Braddock had given up boxing after breaking his hand, taking up manual labour.

However, due to the great depression of the 1930s, Braddock could not get a job and was offered a one-fight opportunity by his manager.

Although it was supposed to be for just one fight, Braddock fought multiple times, including the last fight against the deadliest man on planet earth. Cinderella Man was popular with critics, receiving three Academy Awards.

The Hurricane

The Hurricane is another sports biographical movie about boxing. It tells the story of boxer Rubin Hurricane Carter, who spent almost 30 years in jail for a murder crime he did not commit.

Two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington played the lead role, which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

Remember The Titans

Remember The Titans is another sports biographical movie featuring Denzel Washington. In the movie, Washington played the life of coach Henry Boone, who tried to integrate black and white students to form the Alexandria City High School football team.

While Washington played the lead role, he had a supporting cast of actors like Will Patton, Don Faison and Nicole Ari Parker.

Jerry Maguire

This is one of my favourites because it is fun and also real. Starring Tom Cruise and Cuba Gooding Jr, Jerry Maguire is a movie about the relationship between athletes and agents. It tells the story of a Sports Agent who wrote a memo about why agents need to treat their athletes better.

The memo got him fired from the company work for, which left him desperate to hang on to his clients. The movie had a lot of memorable quotes, including "Show me the money." Jerry Maguire was popular with the Academy board, earning five nominations, including a Best Supporting Actor award for Gooding Jr.

Million Dollar Baby

Million Dollar Baby is a sports drama film about a struggling female amateur boxer who sought the help of an underappreciated trainer to become a professional.

While they achieved a lot together, she ultimately lost her life. If you are someone who can stand a tragic ending in a movie, well, maybe this one is not for you.

Rocky

What are the odds of a small-time boxer upsetting the heavyweight champion of the world? Well, that is what Rocky is all about. Rocky is undoubtedly one of the greatest sports movies ever made.

It starred Sylvester Stallone in the lead role, with Talia Shire and Burt Young in supporting roles. Rocky received ten nominations ten Academy Award nominations and created a franchise, including Creed I and II, two great movies.

Raging Bull

Raging Bull is another sports biographical boxing movie telling the story of Jake LaMotta. It is one of the many collaborations between Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese.

It also starred frequent collaborators like Joe Pesci and the late Frank Vincent in supporting roles. Raging Bull is regarded as one of the greatest Hollywood movies. It earned De Niro his first Oscar for Best Actor.

Other notable mentions

Rush

Creed I and II

The Fighter