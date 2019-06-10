Clara, made the allegation while being cross-examined by the counsel for the former governor, Paul Onyia, in the petition filed by Chime for the dissolution of their 11-year-old marriage.

Clara revealed to the court that she first met her husband while he was Enugu State governor.

”I bought two vehicles. A a Lexus 570 SUV and a BMW S6 for myself while married to the former governor.

”I did not use his money to buy those vehicles from the allowances I received as the wife of the governor,” she said.

She also claimed that she bought her landed property from the Enugu State Housing Corporation, adding that she paid for it after leaving office.

“I have the title documents of the landed property,” she told the court.

The former governor’s wife was asked if she's aware that the petitioner ceased to be governor since 2015, Clara said, “I am aware that he ceased to be Enugu State governor on May 29, 2015.”

According to NAN, she disclosed that she did not know how much the former governor earned as pension, saying, “I have no idea of how much he is being paid as pension.”

ALSO READ: Sanwo-Olu denies buying N187m official vehicle

Clara informed the court that she never received any maintenance allowance from her husband since 2013 and she had been living well owning an oil and gas business while they had been living separately.

She also alleged that her estranged husband has refused to allow her see her only child.

”I only see my child during Church service or social events whenever I am in town,” she said.

After listening to her testimony, Justice Angela Otaluka, adjourned the case until Oct. 14 for adoption of final written addresses.