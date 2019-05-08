The Court's Justice M. Abdulgafar convicted the accused following plea bargain agreements entered with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by the convicts.

Prosecuting Counsel, Andrew Akoja, had earlier urged the court to convict and sentence the defendants based on the plea bargain agreement.

“My Lord, the defendants were charged before this court on offences bordering on internet fraud, I urged your Lordship to convict and sentence them accordingly,”Akoja said.

Justice Abdulgafar held in his judgement that the sentence should commenced in February 2019 when the convicts were first detained.

According to NAN, Sulaiman and Chimezie were arrested by the EFCC sometimes in February for using different email addresses and pictures of white women, in an attempt to defraud.