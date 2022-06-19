Father’s Day: We asked 5 people who have lost their dads what they miss about them

We asked 5 of these people what they miss most about their pops and here’s what they had to say:

Side Note: Playing this clip in the background while you read the rest of this article

1. Nene

My dad had this playful way of dashing me money; he’d squeeze 1k notes and throw it at me, like kids being mischievous with each other. He was that kind of man and I miss him so much.

He was always the one killing chickens at Christmas. After he died in November, we went ahead and bought live chicken for Christmas. It was when we got home that we remembered that he was no longer here with us. Omo, fresh sadness just hit everyone and we started crying again.

He left us only two years ago but it’s still a bit difficult. You never truly get over it.

2. Kola

I miss the provision that was assured when he was alive. My dad was a provider, he paid our bills, and worried about us. He carried our matter on his head. No one can possibly do that better and I miss him for that. Now my kid brother’s school fees are on me. I miss that man abeg.

3. John

He was a sports person who inspired and actively encouraged me to play basketball a lot. Since he died 5 years ago, I just stopped altogether. I’m sure if he were still alive, he’d have gingered me. There are more reasons why I miss him but this is the one that jumps at me all the time.

4. Inem

He always knew the right thing to say at the exact time that anyone needed it. I think I miss that the most.

5. Dion

My dad was the dad everybody's dad wanted to be. He was disciplined and very very fierce. He was too bold. What I miss about my dad was the security. With my dad you were sure of getting every and anything done. All he had to do was make a phone call, visit a friend and you'd have all the solutions to a problem.