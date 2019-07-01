Reno Omokri in his message advised the pastor not to fall into depression despite everyone turning their backs on him.

He wrote;

Dear Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo,

It is natural to ASSUME that those you helped will automatically be GRATEFUL. But learn from Moses. Moses killed an Egyptian to save his fellow Hebrew. But when a Hebrew felt he could use it against Moses, he did. Everyone is turning against you. Don’t feel bad. Let the Holy Spirit minister to you.

Sometimes, God ALLOWS (but does not CAUSE) CATASTROPHE and DISASTER to befall you, so you can know the JUDASES around you. When you are DOWN, your JUDASES will STEP on you in order to RISE and TREND. Don’t worry.

The God that is CORRECTING you is also the God that will be CONNECTING you. ?Don’t sink into depression. Take into account the God that is for you. ODDS bow down to GOD. So let them come against you. God will use the ODDS that were meant to be against you as a stepping stone for you.

Remember, “Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you”-Hebrews 13:5

ALSO READ: 5 shocking things Timi Dakolo's wife said about COZA's pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo

Earlier today, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Aide on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has charged the Nigeria Police Force to investigate the Senior Pastor of COZA Church, Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Onochie said, “He raped me – Busola. I didn’t rape her – Fatoyinbo.

Me: What is the Police waiting for to invite this alleged rapist for questioning?