Woman auctions her virginity for N103m

Woman auctions her virginity for N103m

A German woman is eager to meet a man willing to pay N103 million for a virginity.

  • Published:
Woman auctions her virginity for N103m play

36 year old Mandy has found a highest bidder willing to pay a huge sum for her virginity.

(Daily Mail UK)

Mandy, a 36-year-old woman has met the man of her dreams after auctioning her virginity for N103 million.

It has been a long time coming for the virgin who has had to wait a while to be connected with an ideal man.

Woman auctions her virginity for N103m play

Two other men, a lawyer and a football came in close range with the highest bidder.

(Daily Mail UK)

 

According to the Daily Mail UK, Mandy seeks the help of Cinderella Escorts, a service that offers high class escort all over the world.

“Every woman can only lose her virginity once.

“But if she has kept them for a very long time, it makes the pleasure all the more valuable," says Mandy who is a flight attendant.

She is eager to meet the highest bidder for her virginity according to a report.

ALSO READ: 19-yr-old US model sells virginity to Abu Dhabi Bizman for £2M

Woman auctions her virginity for N103m play

A happy Mandy hopes to use the cash she receives to boost her career..

(Daily Mail UK)

 

Contenders such as a lawyer and a football player came close to winning her.

The money they offered came in close range to the money paid by the highest bidder.

