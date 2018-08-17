Woman auctions her virginity for N103m

news

Mandy, a 36-year-old woman has met the man of her dreams after auctioning her virginity for N103 million.

It has been a long time coming for the virgin who has had to wait a while to be connected with an ideal man.

According to the Daily Mail UK, Mandy seeks the help of Cinderella Escorts, a service that offers high class escort all over the world.

“Every woman can only lose her virginity once.

“But if she has kept them for a very long time, it makes the pleasure all the more valuable," says Mandy who is a flight attendant.

She is eager to meet the highest bidder for her virginity according to a report.

Contenders such as a lawyer and a football player came close to winning her.

The money they offered came in close range to the money paid by the highest bidder.