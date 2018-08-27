Polytechnic student kills 3 persons in vengeful murders

news

Chijioke Ogbonna, a polytechnic student who is also a member of the Black Axe confraternity has killed three persons since joining cult in 2014.

The suspect is 23 years old. He reportedly studies at the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Imo State.

At the base, he has taken part in vengeful killings that has resulted in the deaths of rival cult members.

A police spokesperson Andrew Enwerem confirms this in a report published by Punch News on Monday, August 27, 2018.

"The suspect, a strong member of Black Axe, confessed to the crimes.

"He mentioned their gang members, nicknamed as Efizy, Ikalika,Shinshi, Bulldog, Baggy, Sky, now in Owerri Prison and X-money killed in an operation.

"He also confessed that they were the gang that killed one Michael, a student of Nekede Polytechnic, in 2015. In the same year, they killed one Mgbele on Douglas Road in Owerri and one Ifeanyi, a student of Nekede Polytechnic, in 2015.

"He confessed that they had killed so many people and had been on the run when he learnt he was being hunted by F-SARS operatives.

"Also, last year in Owerri, upon information that he was being trailed by the police, he jumped down from a two-storey building while receiving treatment in a private hospital for multiples bullets injuries," says the police rep.

Suspected murderer says CBN staff begged him to kill him

A suspected murderer Alfred Leonard, has told policemen in Abuja that a Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Michael Iorkohol begged him to kill him .

Iorkohol who is 47 years old needed to fulfill an order given by a secret society he belongs to which is to ensure he is dead at a particular time.

Failing to do so will have resulted in the deaths of his daughters, says a Punch News report.

Leonard has an accomplice in Samson Agbo. On Monday, August 21, 2018, they were both paraded with 47 other suspects by FCT police commissioner, Bala Ciroma.

“Initially, the family reported a case of a missing person at Karu Division on 17 July, 2018 at about 1930hrs but during investigation, we got to know that the principal suspect, Alfred Leonard, was the last person seen with him.

“Following the circumstances surrounding his mysterious disappearance, Leonard, who was last sighted with the deceased, was arrested in Kaduna after discreet investigation.

“The suspect confessed during interrogation that he conspired with one Samson Agbo to murder the deceased, whose body was recovered from the bush in Piyako Community," Punch gathers from the police chief.