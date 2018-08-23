Pulse.ng logo
Nigerian woman butchered on the head in India racist attack

No Love In The World Nigerian woman butchered on the head in India racist attack

A Nigerian woman bears a wound on her head, reportedly a result of a racist attack in India.

  • Published:
Nigerian woman butchered on the head in India racist attack play

The face of a Nigerian woman Mary Porch shows a deep cut as well as traces of blood.

(Twitter/Soma Basu)

On the head of a Nigerian woman reveals a scar after she was butchered in a racist attack in India.

Her name is Mary Porch. She is one of the victims of many attacks against Africans in the country.

A journalist Soma Basu confirms the incident via Twitter on Tuesday, August 21, 2018.

ALSO READ: Why are Africans hated in this part of Malaysia?

White student calls police on Nigerian for sleeping in Yale University's Common room

A white female student, Sarah Braasch, called the police on a Nigerian, Lolade Siyonbola, for sleeping in a Yale University common room.

Braasch, who had walked in on the female first-year graduate student Siyonbola, who studies in the African Studies department at Yale, had insisted she had a right to call the police after meeting resistance from the Nigerian.

Nigerian woman butchered on the head in India racist attack play

Lolade Siyonbola resisted a white a student who called the police on her for sleeping at a Yale University Common room.

(Heavy)

 

The Washington Post reported that the incident created room for a racially biased interaction between the rivals.

“I have every right to call the police. You cannot sleep in that room,” says the white student reportedly took a Snap of Siyonbola who responded with a burst of energy.

"Continue. Get my good side," replied Lolade Siyonbola who also gave responding police officers a headache while they tried to verify her identity.

During a conversation with police officers, she had explained that Sarah Braasch earlier called the cops on her friend “because he was in the stairwell and he was black,” says a report by The Washington Post.

Nigerian woman butchered on the head in India racist attack play

Lolade Siyonbola reads a book through a microphone.

(BBC)

 

It was gathered that Lolade Siyonbola presented her ID, ensuring a peaceful departure by police officers who urged her to have a good night.

