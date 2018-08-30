Pulse.ng logo
Nigerian man covered in blood after jumping off building in Malaysia

Nigerian man covered in blood after jumping off building in Malaysia

While trying to escape from the police in Malaysia, a Nigerian man jumps off a building. He sustained a deep on his head to show for a nasty experience.

  • Published:
Nigerian man covered in blood after jumping off building in Malaysia play

A man rests on a rail in a tired state. He has an injury on his forehead while trying escape from the police in Malaysia.

(LIB)

A Nigerian man has been covered up in blood having jumped off a building in Malaysia.

He reportedly did this to avoid getting arrested by the police. This happens in Suria where he dived into a parked vehicle.

A picture captured in a report by the Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB) shows the man with a bloodied head.

ALSO READ: Why are Africans hated in this part of Malaysia?

Nigerian covered in blood after jumping off building in Malaysia play

Two Malaysian health workers supervise a Nigerian man who jumped off a building to escape the police.

(LIB)

 

He rests helplessly on a rail with a deep cut obvious on his forehead.

"This our brother jumped from upstairs in suria malaysia to escape the cops. He's been taken for treatment as at now.... Hope he survives," reads a comment revealed in the report by LIB.

Another image shows him as he lied still on a gurney while being observed by health officials.

