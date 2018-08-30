news

A Nigerian man has been covered up in blood having jumped off a building in Malaysia.

He reportedly did this to avoid getting arrested by the police. This happens in Suria where he dived into a parked vehicle.

A picture captured in a report by the Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB) shows the man with a bloodied head.

He rests helplessly on a rail with a deep cut obvious on his forehead.

"This our brother jumped from upstairs in suria malaysia to escape the cops. He's been taken for treatment as at now.... Hope he survives," reads a comment revealed in the report by LIB.

Another image shows him as he lied still on a gurney while being observed by health officials.