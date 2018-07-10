Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Nigerian man begs for freedom after 5 months of captivity

Libya Slavery Nigerian man begs for freedom after 5 months of captivity

Locked up with other travellers in a room in Libya, a man has reached out to the world for rescue.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Man captured in Libya hopes to be rescued in this video play

Poor living conditions is a standard for migrants who are reportedly trapped in Libya.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

A man in Libya has lamented not being able to leave the country in a video recorded on his phone.

He and a group of travellers are locked up in a room where they were assigned to share a toilet facility.

With faces covered, the footage showed him and others in a helpless state looking forward to their departure from the undesired place.

Man captured in Libya hopes to be rescued in this video play

A group of migrants are reportedly imprisoned in a room in Libya. They have asked to be deported but request has not been granted.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

 

Having to drink water from a pipe located in a bathroom perhaps paints a clear picture of the poor living conditions in a mini flat he occupied with his company.

"Hello! People of the world.

"This is the 7th of July, 2018, and we are locked up here in the prison of Osama Zawiya, Libya.

"We have been here for five months now. They refused to deport us. We have told them that we want to go back to Africa but they have refused to deport us.

"They don't want us to go to Europe and they also don't want us to go back to our country.

"Here is the toilet, the bathroom that we bath. And here also is the water we are drinking. As you can see so many people here have skin disease and people are dying," the narrator cried out from a busy room.

 

ALSO READ: More Libyan returnees narrate tales of woe

His call for rescue brings to mind the misfortunes of travellers mostly of East and West African descent in Libya in the year 2017.

Hashtags on Twitter, #LibyaSlavery, #PrayForLybia captured the conversation about people held against their will, some not being able to afford money needed to continue their journey to Europe.

This encouraged a discussion about slavery in Libya.

An undercover report by CNN reporters opened the eyes of the world to a private auctions which reportedly went on in the country.

The attention which met this invited actions from several African government who made efforts to remove stranded citizens from Libya.

Some Nigerians who came back home had sad experiences to share.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 In Ondo Ex-Deputy Gov's daughter found dead in boyfriend's housebullet
2 "Are You God?" "Shut up and mind your own business" - Ghanaian lady...bullet
3 In Need Of Support Please help this young beautiful woman beat cancerbullet

Related Articles

Libyan Slavery 'Constant rape by my father forced me to flee Nigeria' - Returnee
Back From Hell 'My father vowed to disown me if I refused to go to Europe' - Libyan returnee
Racism is Real! Nigerian mom laments over son's experience in racist German school
Human Trafficking More Libyan returnees narrate tales of woe
Heartbreaking '18 Arab men raped me in one night' - Libyan returnee narrates tales of woe
Racism? Germany train inspectors attack Nigerian man for allegedly not paying fare (Video)
Bad Luck Nigerian man suffers heart attack, dies while escaping from Indonesian immigration officers
In Libya Slavery and death, the stark reality for most Nigerians

Metro

Heineken hosts Latino themed world parties series [PHOTOS]
Heineken Beer brand hosts Latino themed world parties series [PHOTOS]
Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo wants unforgettable punishment for man who used daughter in money ritual
A Father's Pain Former Deputy Governor of Ondo State speaks on daughter's death
Police arrest 137 suspected cult members in Lagos
In Lagos Police arrest 137 suspected cult members
Movement Smiling: Raga singer announces engagement to lover
Movement Smiling Raga singer announces engagement to long time lover