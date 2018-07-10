Nigerian man begs for freedom after 5 months of captivity

news

A man in Libya has lamented not being able to leave the country in a video recorded on his phone.

He and a group of travellers are locked up in a room where they were assigned to share a toilet facility.

With faces covered, the footage showed him and others in a helpless state looking forward to their departure from the undesired place.

Having to drink water from a pipe located in a bathroom perhaps paints a clear picture of the poor living conditions in a mini flat he occupied with his company.

"Hello! People of the world.

"This is the 7th of July, 2018, and we are locked up here in the prison of Osama Zawiya, Libya.

"We have been here for five months now. They refused to deport us. We have told them that we want to go back to Africa but they have refused to deport us.

"They don't want us to go to Europe and they also don't want us to go back to our country.

"Here is the toilet, the bathroom that we bath. And here also is the water we are drinking. As you can see so many people here have skin disease and people are dying," the narrator cried out from a busy room.

His call for rescue brings to mind the misfortunes of travellers mostly of East and West African descent in Libya in the year 2017.

Hashtags on Twitter, #LibyaSlavery, #PrayForLybia captured the conversation about people held against their will, some not being able to afford money needed to continue their journey to Europe.

This encouraged a discussion about slavery in Libya .

An undercover report by CNN reporters opened the eyes of the world to a private auctions which reportedly went on in the country.

The attention which met this invited actions from several African government who made efforts to remove stranded citizens from Libya.

Some Nigerians who came back home had sad experiences to share.