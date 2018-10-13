Mother of 6 makes N.9 million monthly from “Okirka” business

news

A 31-year-old woman, Aliya Abubakar on Friday said she makes an average of N900,000 monthly from selling fairly used clothes and foot wears.

Abubakar, a mother of six, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that she started the business six years ago.

” I started the business at home with just N10,000, I later started selling in hospitals, and now I am selling by the road side where many passersby see my goods.

“As you can see, many customers are checking my goods to select the items they want, that’s how I make N30,000 sales per day”, she stated.

She added that she normally gets the goods at wholesale price from Kasuwar Barci, the popular second hand goods market in Kaduna, and that she specialises in selling children wears, shoes and bags.

The woman agreed that the business was challenging, but very rewarding for those who endured, were patient and determined

” The benefits are limitless; I have secured plots of land, paid my children school fees effortlessly and taken care of my requirements.”

Abubakar urged men to support their wives to undertake businesses that would add value to the family.

” Some men have this wrong notion of women doing business, they feel women who earn income would not be submissive which is wrong.

“Men should support their wives in business and in return the women would financially support them at home”, she said.