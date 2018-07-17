Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Man gets injured in the throat during sex with gay lover

Wild Man gets injured in the throat during sex with gay lover

A man has been celebrated as a hero after he sustained an injury on his private part. This happened during sex with partner.

  • Published:
Man gets injured in the throat during sex with gay lover play

A man was forced to reveal how he got injured in the throat when he visited a hospital with his mum.

(ALGBTICAL)

A gay man Fredy Alanis was made to see doctors to get treatment for a throat injury he sustained while he was giving oral sex to another man.

He was accompanied to the hospital by his mum but was reluctant to reveal the actual cause of the damage. He reportedly got overwhelmed by the size of his lover's manhood.

Captured on a hospital bed, Alanis shared his experience on Twitter and got the title of a hero.

ALSO READ: Female corps member turns internet on with wet nipples

Man robs granddad of life savings to pay for girlfriend's breast surgery

A 34-year-old Luke Quatrini, has been accused of using his grandfather's life savings to pay for the breast enlargement surgery of girlfriend Emma Hodges.

The case was heard by a jury at the Newport Crown Court, Wales according to The Sun News UK.

It was alleged that Quatrini used granddad Clifford Bartlett’s bank card without his permission.

Man robs granddad of life savings to pay for girlfriend's breast surgery play

Luke Quatrini, a man accused of stealing from his late grandfather reportedly used money taken without granddad's permission for girlfriend's breast enlargement surgery.

(The Sun UK)

 

According to a report by The Sun, a sum of £3,000 was taken from Bartlett now deceased, rendering him unable to pay for home utilities. The granddad reportedly died when he was 92.

A prosecutor, Emma Harries explained to the court that the theft took place over a 10-month period staying at the residence of the deceased in the year 2012.

Quatrini had reportedly lost his apartment to fire but his granddad helped him with a place to stay.

Unfortunately, the retired dock worker was made to lose a chunk of his money after rendering assistance to the accused.

"He had not given anyone permission to use his card," Harries mentioned while addressing the jury.

Man robs granddad of life savings to pay for girlfriend's breast surgery play

Emma Hodges is a beneficiary of a sum of £3,000 her boyfriend reportedly stole from his grandfather.

(The Sun UK)

 

ALSO READ: Masters of love scams arrested by EFCC

Pictures of the beneficiary Emma Hodges, an aspiring model showed her in revealing outfits where she was captured flaunting her breasts.

Vincent Anthony Quatrini, her boyfriend's father pleaded guilty to defrauding the victim but his son maintains innocence prompting an adjournment of trial.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 A Father's Sorrow My daughter was found inside a grave not under a bed -...bullet
2 Manhood Gone Little boy cuts off private part of policeman who tried...bullet
3 In Ondo Ex-Deputy Gov's daughter found dead in boyfriend's housebullet

Related Articles

Living With The Enemy American woman comes close to stabbing Nigerian housemate over toilet use
Charmed Man persistent about begging cute lady despite repeated slaps
Child Labour Help finally comes for poor boy who hawks plantain to survive
Used & Dumped SS3 pupil can't decide on which of 5 teachers got her pregnant
Wrong Decision Rape victim regrets collecting N2000 to keep quiet about sexual assault
Video Fitness model who almost died trying to get fake butt has advice for women
Unimaginable!!! Pharmacist refuses to sell condoms to woman, says it's against her faith
Double Trouble Alleged gay prostitute arrested for having sex with 4 clients openly
Manhood Gone Little boy cuts off private part of policeman who tried to rape him

Metro

Man who allegedly used ex-governor's daughter for ritual charged with murder
Nemesis Man who allegedly used ex-governor's daughter for ritual charged with murder
Model Harry Uzoka killed by rival who slept with his bae
Envy? Model killed by rival who slept with his girlfriend
Hospital's slow response leads to quick death of corps member
Corps Member's Death Family accuses hospital of negligence
Parents feel lost after their little girl vanished in church
Men Are Heartless Fraudsters pose as kidnappers to demand ransom for missing baby