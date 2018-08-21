Pulse.ng logo
Internet fraudster attempts to use mum for money rituals

A man who attempted to use his mother for money rituals has been arrested by the police.

  • Published:
(Adom Online)

An internet fraudster, Taiwo Akinola, has been arrested by the police in Lagos following an attempt to use his mum for money rituals.

On Sunday, August 19, 2018, the suspect attacks the victim, Mrs Alice Iyabo Akinola at her residence in Ayobo.

(Panjabilok)

 

He reportedly employed the use of a plank and other harmful objects in a bid to kill her for ritual purposes. The incident has been confirmed by police spokesperson CSP Chike Oti according to a Punch News report.

“The incident took place on the aforementioned date, at about 0830hrs, at No.2 Raji Ajanaku street, Alaja Road, Ayobo, Lagos, inside the flat the suspect, Taiwo Akinola, age 29 years lives with his mother, Mrs Alice Iyabo Akinola and her grandchild Master Faruk, age 14 years.

“In a carefully thought out plans to kill his mother, Taiwo, said to be staunch member of the notorious Aiye confraternity, went to the victim’s provision store in front of their apartment and told his mother to meet him inside the house for an important discussion and at same time sent his nephew, Faruk to go buy him a white handkerchief and a stick of cigarette.

“As soon as the victim entered the house, the suspect attacked her, smashing her head with a plank, pressing iron and a UPS charger to ensure she didn’t survive the ferocious attack.

“When Faruk returned from the errand, he didn’t see his grandmother in the shop so he went into the house only to see the poor woman lying in a pool of her blood. Shocked by what he saw, the small boy raised the alarm which attracted neighbours to the scene.

“They called the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ayobo Division who arrived the scene with his team and promptly arrested the suspect and secured the scene for further investigation by the police forensic experts attached to the Homicide section SCIID Panti, Yaba.

“The victim was rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment and was found to be hanging onto life. Right now, the doctors are battling to revive Mrs. Alice Akinola,” reads a police statement.

(Ukpuru)

 

ALSO READ: 5 devilish things Internet fraudsters do to get money

Items recovered from the suspect include "two calabashes with one containing human skull and the other, a mixture of dark concoction,  a plank perforated with nails and stained with blood, a pressing iron with blood stains, a white handkerchief with which he allegedly wanted to use in scooping the victim’s blood, a bottle containing oil labelled Back To Sender".

Punch News confirms this in a report.

