Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

How women are becoming common targets for ritual killers

Wicked World How women are becoming frequent targets for suspected ritual killers

Two women narrowly escaped from suspected ritualists. One was almost killed after travelling to Delta State for sex.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
How women are becoming frequent targets for ritual killers play

A young lady who reportedly escaped from suspected ritualists has lost her memory. A Facebook user, Princess Akapo Temitope has made efforts to reunite her with family.

(Facebook)

It is a good day to get things done in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. A woman named Esther has just completed an official assignment and plans to get back to her office.

She observes a taxi calling passengers to her destination.

The fare expected as payment for the ride is noticeably cheap but she dismisses this as the driver’s desperation to fill his vehicle in time.

As soon as she gets into the taxi, the driver zooms off with her and another passenger who occupied one of the front seats.

How women are becoming frequent targets for ritual killers play

A woman got into a taxi but the driver turned out to be a suspected ritual killer.

(Business Torch News)

 

But she soon finds out that the pair are kidnappers working together to abduct and use her for rituals.

Esther will rather die in a suicide instead of getting killed by suspected ritualists so she makes a dangerous jump off the taxi and hoped that she lives.

She did. But fresh wounds on her body are going to remind her for a long time how she became a target for ritual killers.

Her experiences appear to be common these days.

ALSO READ: Pregnant lady who was almost used for rituals loses memory

Online dating is an opportunity for ritual killers

A young lady travels from Benin to Delta State for sex but falls in the hands of a ritual killer.

She was reportedly promised a sum of N40,000 before embarking on her trip according to a post on Tatafo Naija's Instagram.

Unfortunately, a sweet deal turned sour for the unnamed woman who was reportedly locked up in a room located in a duplex owned by her host.

How women are becoming frequent targets for ritual killers play

A lady occupies the backseat of a vehicle alongside a man thought to have attempted to kill her. She reportedly travelled from Benin to meet him in Edo State.

(Tatafo Naija)

 

ALSO READ: New money ritual in Ogun has a wealth seeker barking like a dog

Captured but not discouraged. She escapes through an opening in a ceiling.

Ritual killings so rampant nowadays

Many reports of ritual killings or an attempt at it, have confirmed women to be frequent targets.

Perhaps, this is because they have lesser strength compared to men. Often, the quest for money has been the chief cause of the attacks carried out even by trusted people in their lives.

Children have also been found to be easy targets for ritual killers especially internet fraudsters who draw no line when it concerns using family members to fulfill their desire for wealth.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Ghostface Meet the 22-year-old who cut his nose and ears to look like a...bullet
2 One Chance Woman jumps off speeding taxi to escape from alleged ritualistsbullet
3 Narrow Escape Mob frees lady from kidnappers after she entered...bullet

Related Articles

Problem Of Power Failure 5 family members killed by generator fumes
'Waka Waka' Lady who travelled to Delta for sex falls in the hands of ritual killers
'Wawu' Hungry man kills mum over choice of food
Devil In Human Form Woman kills 2-yr-old grandchild as a lesson to its mother
Frustration Man kills his boss for owing him salary
'Kolomental' Man kills his brothers after family meeting
Yahoo Plus Internet fraudster attempts to use mum for money rituals

Metro

50-yr-old teacher fingers pupils between ages 5 and 6 in a bush
Blames It On Satan 50-yr-old teacher fingers pupils between ages 5 and 6 in a bush
Students win N3M in Union Bank’s Campus Innovation Challenge
Union Bank Students win N3 million in company’s Campus Innovation Challenge
Suspected cultist stabs neighbour to death for calling her shaku-shaku
No Messing Around Suspected cultist stabs neighbour to death for calling her 'shaku-shaku'
Crocodile eats 5-month-old baby, mother
Sad Crocodile eats 5-month-old baby, mother