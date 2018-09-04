How women are becoming common targets for ritual killers

news

It is a good day to get things done in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. A woman named Esther has just completed an official assignment and plans to get back to her office.

She observes a taxi calling passengers to her destination.

The fare expected as payment for the ride is noticeably cheap but she dismisses this as the driver’s desperation to fill his vehicle in time.

As soon as she gets into the taxi, the driver zooms off with her and another passenger who occupied one of the front seats.

But she soon finds out that the pair are kidnappers working together to abduct and use her for rituals .

Esther will rather die in a suicide instead of getting killed by suspected ritualists so she makes a dangerous jump off the taxi and hoped that she lives.

She did. But fresh wounds on her body are going to remind her for a long time how she became a target for ritual killers.

Her experiences appear to be common these days.

ALSO READ: Pregnant lady who was almost used for rituals loses memory

Online dating is an opportunity for ritual killers

A young lady travels from Benin to Delta State for sex but falls in the hands of a ritual killer .

She was reportedly promised a sum of N40,000 before embarking on her trip according to a post on Tatafo Naija's Instagram.

Unfortunately, a sweet deal turned sour for the unnamed woman who was reportedly locked up in a room located in a duplex owned by her host.

ALSO READ: New money ritual in Ogun has a wealth seeker barking like a dog

Captured but not discouraged. She escapes through an opening in a ceiling.

Ritual killings so rampant nowadays

Many reports of ritual killings or an attempt at it, have confirmed women to be frequent targets.

Perhaps, this is because they have lesser strength compared to men. Often, the quest for money has been the chief cause of the attacks carried out even by trusted people in their lives.