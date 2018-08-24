Forte Oil rolls out new payment solutions and online services

news

Forte Oil Plc. (Forte Oil), a leading player in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector, is pleased to announce the relaunch of its bouquet of mobile payment solutions and services which include the FO App, FO Advantage Card, OTD (Order to Delivery), and an e-Commerce website.

The company also announced a partnership with a leading Nigerian financial institution, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, which makes payment for products and cardless withdrawals possible at selected Forte Oil service stations through the bank’s *737# USSD code.

The new range of services are geared towards prioritizing convenience on the customer experience journey.

In a series of tweets that officially announced the relaunch of these products and services, Akin Akinfemiwa, Group Chief Executive Officer, Forte Oil, stated as follows:

“These products and services are aimed at creating a new world of convenience and timely service for our numerous customers in our bid to maintain our leading position in the Nigerian downstream petroleum sector.”

“The FO App is our one-stop shop for our retail and commercial customers designed to bring our products and services to your handheld devices. This means you can transact with us in real time irrespective of your geographical location. The FO App consists of your Order to Delivery (OTD), FO Advantage Card, FO Store and My Wallet.”

“The Order to Delivery (OTD) enables our customers to engage in seamless end-to-end transactions with very minimal or no human interface, and provides a step-by-step tracking of each transaction from order to delivery.”

“The FO Advantage is a Debit MasterCard that works on multiple channels and rewards you to earn points when you buy products at our various retail outlets. The FO Card is beneficial to existing corporate fleet managers & households as it eliminates disbursement of cash to personnel to buy fuel at retail outlets, hence enhancing accountability in the purchase of fuel & other petroleum products in this regard.”

Mr. Akinfemiwa also reminded the public of the company’s devotion to delivering a superior customer service experience, through the use of technology.

The full feature FO App is available for download on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store and you can purchase Forte Oil products on the e-commerce website www.foquick.com