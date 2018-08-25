Pulse.ng logo
Radio station promises money if expensive MacBook thief is found

Wanted! Reward for anyone who finds radio station guest suspected of stealing MacBook

In the loneliness of an empty office, a suspected thief strategize and plans for a smooth escape. He is believed to have stolen a MacBook.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

A male guest visits the office of a popular Lagos radio station, City FM 105.1 and steals an expensive MacBook computer.

On Friday, August 17, 2018, it seems like a well-thought-out plan for the young man who was able to find a bag to conceal the stolen machine.

City FM Lagos promises money if MacBook thief is found play

An amount of money has been reserved for anyone who is able to identify a suspected MacBook thief captured in a video.

(YouTube)

 

He is shown in a video as he scouts a room as well and a hallway to ensure a smooth escape.

Reward for whoever finds him

Since the clip emerged, the radio station has offered a sum of N50,000 to anyone who is able identify the man in white.

A lady who works at the radio station confirms to Pulse. She insists on being anonymous.

The mysterious MacBook menace brings to mind another villain known as the Crippled Thief.

Crippled thief strikes again at book launch [Video]

A man popularly known as the Crippled Thief strikes at a book launch where he reportedly made away with an iPhone and Samsung phones.

This happens on Saturday, March 10, 2018, where gadgets belonging to a musical act who performed at the event were stolen.

City FM Lagos promises money if expensive MacBook thief is found play

The Crippled Thief was captured on CCTV as he attempted to steal phones belonging to a musical act.

(Twitter/Lola Shoneyen)

 

Lola Shoneyin, the director of the annual Ake Book Festival, confirms the incident in a help-seeking tweet aimed at arresting the stylish robber thought to have been apprehended on Thursday, November 23, 2017. He reportedly got nabbed at an activity organized by The Waterbrook Church, Victoria Island on the day.

The police have already been notified about the development according to Shoneyin whose attention is set on how to get back the stolen items.

ALSO READ: Student who visits different campuses to steal has been caught

A tweet posted by the art lover on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 contained a video that portrayed the thief in the act.

"Do you know this man?

"Watch the man in blue jeans and light green shirt. No one knows who he is. He turned up at our book launch on Saturday and stole the performer's phones. An Iphone & Samsung.

"We've notified the police but we want the phones back. Pls DM me if you have info," Shoneyin expressed in a post.

 

The tweet, which has been shared 735 times at the time of writing this story, has seen a lot of comments from her followers who offered ideas aimed at apprehending the suspect.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

