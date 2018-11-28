Christians cast devil out of stranded owl and burn it (Video)

news

Nigeria is a religious country, where religion thrives easily and where people easily get to express their religious beliefs unfettered by beliefs or denomination.

With the religion and belief in the Supreme Being comes the denigration upon their various versions of the 'devil' as the commander-in-chief of evil and his several constituencies.

A fundamental part of religion is the eternal fight between good and evil, which is nigh a human concept. One of such evils that religious people jointly denigrate and kick against is witchcraft — depending on what you choose to believe.

See, the belief is that witches have agents and they transform into different animals to wreak havoc or easily move around to monitor the lives of the people they torment. Some of those animals are owls, other species of birds, cats, rats, cockroaches and so forth.

ALSO READ: LAUTECH final year student arrested for allegedly killing her boyfriend

This belief is reinforced by the day-to-day happenings around Nigeria and the classic J.K Rowling franchise, Harry Potter where students of witchcraft and wizardry used some of these animals as pets and for other purposes.

This time around, a video has been posted on Instablog9ja, which shows a married couple casting witchcraft out of an apparently stranded owl, trying to catch its breath. The idea was for the owl not to carry out its mission of attacking them and their household.

A woman can be heard saying that the owl should go back to arm whoever sent it before the owl was seen burning moments later. But then, it is kind of interesting that an owl chose the house of christians to get tired in.

Form your own opinions, people.