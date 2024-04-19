ADVERTISEMENT
Passenger slits motorcyclist's throat, snatches bike in Nasarawa transit

News Agency Of Nigeria

Policemen rushed the victim to a hospital following a report by passersby, to save his life.

Passenger slits motorcyclist's throat, snatches bike in Nasarawa transit [NPR]
Passenger slits motorcyclist's throat, snatches bike in Nasarawa transit [NPR]

This is contained in a statement signed by DSP Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, and made available to newsmen on Friday in Lafia.

According to the PPRO, police operatives attached to Masaka Division arrested the suspect by a riverside in Masaka, Karu Local Government Area of the state.

“The suspect boarded a commercial motorcycle to convey him to Bigmali along Jankanwa Road, Masaka, but unknown to the motorcyclist, he had conspired with one other person to dispossess him of his motorcycle.

“While on transit, the suspect used a knife and slit the throat of the commercial motorcyclist and snatched the motorcycle with the help of the other suspect still at large,” he said.

The PPRO added that policemen rushed the victim to a hospital following a report by passersby, to save his life. He said that the victim was still in an undisclosed hospital and responding to treatment.

Nansel said that a thorough manhunt led to the arrest of the suspect and recovery of the motorcycle. He said that the suspect was assisting the police in the investigation, adding that efforts were ongoing to arrest the accomplice.

The PPRO said that the suspect would be charged in court at the conclusion of the investigation.

