Court sentences 2 serial armed robbers to death by hanging

An Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State Capital, on Thursday, April 18, 2024, found the duo guilty of armed robbery.

The presiding judge, Ayo Oyebiyi, passed a guilty verdict on the two men after it was established that they were serial robbers, who had engaged in many robbery operations within Osogbo metropolis.

The defendants had been arraigned on four counts of conspiracy, armed robbery, and unlawful possession of arms.

It was argued that the offences were contrary to and punishable under Section 3(1) of the Robbery and Firearms (special provisions) Act, Cap R.11, Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

But while taking their plea, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the offences pressed against them.

The prosecutor from the Ministry of Justice, Bewaji Adeniji, during the trial, told the court that on December 7, 2018, at a place near C.A.C No. 16, Oke-Onitea Area, Osogbo, Afolayan and Adeyemi laid siege on the area and robbed residents.

Afolayan, who was arrested at the scene of the crime, during interrogation, told the police about Adeyemi’s involvement which led to him being arrested in Ikire town.

Before they were caught, the same gang had on November 26, 2018, engaged in a robbery operation at No. 3, Oduola Street, Igbona Area, Osogbo, where they shot dead one Olaniyi Adewale.

Also during the trial, Adeniji called six witnesses and tendered several exhibits including the extra-judicial statements made at both Divisional Police Headquarters and SCID in Osun Command Headquarters.

The defence counsel, Ayodele Olaniyan, pleaded for the court’s leniency, saying his clients were first-time offenders.

But Justice Oyebiyi while delivering his judgement said that prosecuting counsel was able to prove the charges against the defendants beyond reasonable doubt.