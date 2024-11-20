Latest Metro News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Nigeria

MetroLatest Metro News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Nigeria
Gang of organ harvesters kill Dubai-based Nigerian man for ritualA gang of organ harvesters killed the man and dismembered his body, after which they used parts of it for ritual.
Man assaults, locks 17-year-old boy in dog cage for visiting his daughterThe teenage boy had visited his female classmate when the latter’s father and siblings beat him, and locked him in a dog cage.
Truck driver crushes transportation union revenue collector to deathA tragic incident occurred on Sunday, November 17, 2024, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway when an unidentified revenue collector, employed by a transport union, was fatally struck by a truck while attempting to collect dues from the driver in the New Garage area.
Teacher lures 10-year-old boy with spelling bee & art competition to rape him22-year-old Prosper, a teacher at Blessed Peace School in Egbeda, Lagos, had been arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a 10-year-old student.
Nigerian man arrested for smuggling 50,000 tramadol pills from Ghana to LagosThe Nigerian National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has foiled an attempt by a trans-border trafficker to smuggle 50,000 pills of Tramadol (225mg) from Ghana into Lagos. The suspect, Emmanuel Okechukwu Okeke, was arrested on Saturday, 16th November 2024, following a series of intelligence-led operations targeting a network of illicit drug traders.
Edo Police rescue abducted 14-month-old babyOperatives of the Edo State Police Command have successfully rescued a 14-month-old baby, Grace Osamagbe, who was abducted by her nanny, Rejoice Chukwu, in April.
Police arrest 3 men for stealing iPhones from accident victimsThree men were arrested by the Lagos State Police Command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, for allegedly stealing two iPhones from victims involved in a road crash in Ikeja, Lagos.
University lecturers dismissed over sexual & malpractice misconducts in KogiThe Governing Council of the Federal University Lokoja in Kogi State has officially approved the dismissal of four lecturers following investigations into serious allegations of examination malpractice and sexual misconduct.
109 foreigners arrested for cybercrime, case stalled due to lack of lawyersThe arraignment of 109 foreigners charged over allegations bordering on cybercrime was, on Thursday, stalled at a Federal High Court in Abuja.
Hotel manager mobbed after guest died on the facility’s premisesAn attack on the manager of Osas Hotel in the Wadoye community of Ifo Local Government Area, Ogun State, has left the hotel staff member injured following the death of 30-year-old Olamide Akinolu on the premises.
Man hospitalised after policemen chased him into ditchA 21-year-old man has been hospitalized after allegedly being chased by police officers and forced into a ditch in the Kubwa area of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.
Police arrest Ondo prophetess over mother and child’s death in her churchThe Ondo State Police Command, on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, announced that a prophetess has been arrested in connection with the deaths of a woman, Jumoke Adesuwa, and her newborn baby, both of whom died in a church.
Driver, 9 passengers die instantly as vehicle crashes into parked trailerThe Police Command in Jigawa has confirmed 10 people dead in an accident that occurred at Yanfari village in Taura Local Government Area of the state.
43-year-old man lands in court for raping a minor to death in Kano StateA Kano State High Court on Monday, ordered that a 43-year-old man, Mannir Ibrahim-Abdullahi, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly raping a minor to death.
Court bans woman from cleaning her brother's room against his willIn a recent and unusual case, a Singapore family court issued a partial domestic exclusion order against a woman accused of entering her adult brother’s room uninvited at odd hours to clean.
Man sets his wife ablaze in Ogun StateThe Ogun State Police Command has arrested 55-year-old Olubunmi Johnson for allegedly setting his wife, Kikelomo, on fire following a domestic dispute.
Hit-and-run driver knocks down fleeing thief in LagosA man, suspected of being a thief, has been found unconscious after being knocked down by a hit-and-run driver in the Abule Egba area of Lagos State on Friday morning.
2 men brutally lash elderly woman over alleged mobile money fraudA disturbing viral video has emerged showing two men violently beating an elderly woman, accusing her of mobile money fraud.
15 dead, 13 injured as bus collides with truck in KatsinaMa’aji called on motorists to always monitor the conditions of their tyres before embarking on a journey.
Father detained for allegedly killing his 3-day-old baby in AdamawaThe spokesman said the suspect killed the baby and buried the corpse in the Girpata area of Mubi.