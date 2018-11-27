LAUTECH final year student arrested for killing her boyfriend

news

The school madness has recently revolved around Delta State University, Olabisi Onabanjo University, and Imo State University, but Lautech, the perennially crocked school looks to finally snatch the cap of infamy for a minute.

A final year Biochemistry student of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State, named Olabisi has been arrested for allegedly killing her boyfriend, Adegun Lekan and has been remanded to Iyanganku police station, Ibadan.

The infamous event reportedly happened on Thursday, November 22, 2018. Adegun is reported to be a recent graduate of the Department of Transportation, LAUTECH, waiting for clearance. Several reports also claim he is the only son of his parents.

You can read the story of the IMSU student who tried stabbed her boyfriend and then poisoned herself here. Several reports have since claimed the she was in fact the victim.