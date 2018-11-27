Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

LAUTECH final year student arrested for killing her boyfriend

LAUTECH final year student arrested for allegedly killing her boyfriend

The deceased is said to be his parent's only son.

  • Published:
LAUTECH final year student arrested for killing her boyfriend play

LAUTECH final year student arrested for killing her boyfriend

(My School)

The school madness has recently revolved around Delta State University, Olabisi Onabanjo University, and Imo State University, but Lautech, the perennially crocked school looks to finally snatch the cap of infamy for a minute.

A final year Biochemistry student of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State, named Olabisi has been arrested for allegedly killing her boyfriend, Adegun Lekan and has been remanded to Iyanganku police station, Ibadan.

ALSO READ: Benue youth kill 13 'cultists' who murdered an okada man

The infamous event reportedly happened on Thursday, November 22, 2018. Adegun is reported to be a recent graduate of the Department of Transportation, LAUTECH, waiting for clearance. Several reports also claim he is the only son of his parents.

You can read the story of the IMSU student who tried stabbed her boyfriend and then poisoned herself here. Several reports have since claimed the she was in fact the victim.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
2 Rape Injustice 5 boys drugged and filmed 2 girls while raping them,...bullet
3 CCTV captures man suspected of stealing female underwear in UNILORINbullet

Related Articles

41-yr-old teacher videotaped defiling 8-yr-old female student
Benue youth kill 13 'cultists' who murdered an okada man
Catholic Corpers involved in an auto accident (graphic photos)
Man buries wood in place of his brother in Anambra (Video)
Man rapes his friend's 74-yr-old bedridden mother-in-law
DELSU graduate reportedly runs mad, climbs mast to sit down
DELSU student delivered from snake which quietly crept into her room while sleeping
On Facebook, DELSU student narrates how gunmen forced her panties off her
IMSU student reportedly commits suicide after stabbing boyfriend
200-level Architecture student saved from committing suicide after girl dumps him

Metro

Wawu! Huawei Y series bonanza is here
Wawu! Huawei Y series bonanza is here
The Voice of one survivor heard is the strength of another; join the Warif 16 days of activism campaign
The Voice of one survivor heard is the strength of another; join WARIF 16 days of activism campaign
Excitement as Lagos wins 5th Lafarge Africa National Literacy Competition
Excitement as Lagos wins 5th Lafarge Africa National Literacy Competition
Play and win a brand new car every month for 500 naira only!
Play and win a brand new car every month for 500 naira only!
X
Advertisement