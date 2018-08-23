Pulse.ng logo
Alternative routes to take when Third Mainland Bridge closes tonight

Third Mainland Bridge Alternative routes to take when highway temporarily closes tonight

The temporary closure of the Third Mainland Bridge will last between Thursday, August 23 until Sunday.

  • Published:
Alternative routes to take when Third Mainland Bridge closes play

The temporary closure of the Third Mainland Bridge will ensure a maintenance exercise is carried out.

(The Eagle Online)

The Lagos State Government has released a list of alternative routes to take when the Third Mainland Bridge enters a temporary closure tonight.

Many reports confirm that the busy highway will be shut down from midnight of Thursday, August 23 until Sunday. This is reportedly to ensure that a maintenance of the road is carried out.

Alternative routes to take when highway temporarily closes tonight play

Alternative routes have been provided to motorists looking to visit the Lagos-Island within the days it has been marked for a temporary closure.

(Press)

 

Mr. Ade Akinsanya, the Lagos State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure has recommended new routes for easy navigation.

Alternative routes to take to the Lagos-Island

Motorists travelling from the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Agege, Ogba and Ikeja have been advised to make use of Oshodi via Mushin and Ojuelegba to connect Carter Bridge into Lagos-Island.

Also, travellers coming in from Ikorodu, Maryland are to make use of Funsho Williams Avenue, formerly, Western Avenue via Yaba to Oyingbo and connect Eko Bridge into the Lagos-Island.

Alternative routes to take when highway temporarily closes tonight play

Travelling to the Lagos Island from Okokomaiko, Festac, Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, you may consider taking Ajegunle via Marine Bridge to Ijora.

(Press)

ALSO READ: Third Mainland Bridge closure postponed

This will enable you connect to Carter Bridge and then Apongbon into Lagos-Island.

This will enable you connect to Carter Bridge and then Apongbon into Lagos-Island.

Travelling from the Lagos-Island

Motorists making  an exit from the Lagos-Island are expected to ply Eko Bridge and Carter Bridge into Mainland, while those in Lekki and Ajah can also make use of Epe axis through Imota into Ikorodu.

Alternative routes to take when highway temporarily closes tonight play

Traders go about their businesses on the Lagos-Island.

(Financial Times)

 

Ade Akinsanya tells Vanguard about a need for the exercise:

“The Third Mainland Bridge which was opened about 30 years ago by the then military government has had haphazard maintenance and repairs in the past which the present Federal Government is committed to correct by carrying out proper and continuous maintenance and repairs on it".

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

