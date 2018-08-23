news

The Lagos State Government has released a list of alternative routes to take when the Third Mainland Bridge enters a temporary closure tonight.

Many reports confirm that the busy highway will be shut down from midnight of Thursday, August 23 until Sunday. This is reportedly to ensure that a maintenance of the road is carried out.

Mr. Ade Akinsanya, the Lagos State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure has recommended new routes for easy navigation.

Alternative routes to take to the Lagos-Island

Motorists travelling from the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Agege, Ogba and Ikeja have been advised to make use of Oshodi via Mushin and Ojuelegba to connect Carter Bridge into Lagos-Island.

Also, travellers coming in from Ikorodu, Maryland are to make use of Funsho Williams Avenue, formerly, Western Avenue via Yaba to Oyingbo and connect Eko Bridge into the Lagos-Island.

ALSO READ: Third Mainland Bridge closure postponed

If you are entering the Lagos Island from Okokomaiko, Festac, Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, you may consider taking Ajegunle via Marine Bridge to Ijora.

This will enable you connect to Carter Bridge and then Apongbon into Lagos-Island.

Travelling from the Lagos-Island

Motorists making an exit from the Lagos-Island are expected to ply Eko Bridge and Carter Bridge into Mainland, while those in Lekki and Ajah can also make use of Epe axis through Imota into Ikorodu.

Ade Akinsanya tells Vanguard about a need for the exercise:

“The Third Mainland Bridge which was opened about 30 years ago by the then military government has had haphazard maintenance and repairs in the past which the present Federal Government is committed to correct by carrying out proper and continuous maintenance and repairs on it".