There’s an entire problem with glorifying yahoo yahoo and internet fraud as a legitimate hustle in Nigeria, especially by mainstream supposed woke people and artists.

In truth, the end does not always justify the means. There is a right way to make money and there’s a wrong way. Defrauding a 75-year old man with a wife and six children of his entire life’s worth, business capital and savings is definitely a wrong way to make money.

Yes, “If we nor get money wetin we gain,” but causing people pain is not one of those. These yahoo boys or G-boys posed as an international asset management firm, and allegedly stole the funds from this man, throwing his life into a panic mode and he might never recover.

The amount stolen from this man is unknown, and the man remains unnamed, but it must have been big enough to make Nigerian Twitter user, @GatsbyyYoung create a Twitter trend, decrying internet fraudsters and paint a grim picture about their continuing growth.

The thread reads, “Friend’s dad just lost his whole business capital, life savings & profit to G-boys who used an international company to front as asset management firm. He is 75 years old, a wife & 6 children. His whole life’s work, gone. but sure yahoo boys are our inspiration. “If we no make the money wetin we gain, if we no buy the Benz wetin we gain” Cubana/Quilox will be lit tonight.

“For one, this is a tragic event. We all agree these G-boys are the devils. What pains me more are the ENABLERS. their friends, family members, girl-friends, artists that endorse through music, police that collects bribe, their Mopol driver/escorts, they are the real EVIL.

“These guys are sophisticated now, top grads/MSC holders. Me that is street smart fell for these conmen once, it had nothing to do with greed, i was just paying for a service. One used his children & wife as a bait & went through due process for weeks till money change banks.”

It’s all a shame.