news

A joint operation between the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Bauchi state has led to the arrest of 41 homosexual persons .

However, only 37 have been charged to court. Kamal Abubakar, a spokesperson for the police confirmed this in a report by Punch News.

Punch gathered that they were charged with public nuisance because they were not caught in the act.

“Although we gathered through intelligence reports that the suspects were homosexuals, we did not charge them to court as homosexuals or lesbians since we did not catch them in the act.

"But we charged them for being public nuisance since they were arrested at a birthday party," Abubakar tells Punch.

ALSO READ: 5 men raped by gay baboon admitted in hospital

A similar occurrence

Abubakar Adamu, one of the suspects arrested by the police has insisted that he and his friends who attended the birthday he organized are not gay as alleged.

He claims the venue used for the gig was secured following a due process. His experience seems similar to a group of people recently arrested in Lagos on suspicion of homosexuality .

“We are not gay; we don’t have lesbians among us. I organised a birthday party and invited my friends.

"I sat with a female friend when I was arrested. I am a tailor and we followed due process and applied to use the Federal Secretariat Conference Hall, which they gave us.

“After we finished the birthday, security operatives came in and arrested us. But we are not homosexuals and we don’t belong to any association.

“I am a tailor. My customers pay me between N400 and N2,500. My friends contributed some of the items. I have learnt my lesson and I will not organise a birthday party again.”