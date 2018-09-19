Pulse.ng logo
3 reasons why this smartphone is the only selfie camera you need

In a bid to reinforce its commitment to meeting consumer’s needs through innovative, trendy and affordable products, Africa’s mobile phone giant, itel Mobile, just released its selfiepro smartphone called the itel S13.

This song “selfie” by American singers, the Chainsmokers, became viral in 2014 when social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter were flooded with the new trend - selfie pictures.

Ever since, it is only natural that you see male and female photography enthusiasts join the selfie bandwagon, by taking selfies using different picture poses like pout face, duck face, squinch face among others. The truth is, as humans living in an era of technology where DLSR cameras have been replaced with super clear smartphone cameras, we have all at a point taken a selfie picture; because not only is it fun but it helps to save those precious moments in life. 

In a bid to reinforce its commitment to meeting consumer’s needs through innovative, trendy and affordable products, Africa’s mobile phone giant, itel Mobile, just released its selfiepro smartphone called the itel S13 and it is everything you would want for a selfie camera. So are you looking for best front camera phone for awesome selfies? Check out reasons why the itel S13 is all you need:

Picture perfect at an unbeatable price tag!

The itel S13 is built with a 13MP front camera and 5MP dual rear cameras with autofocus to take clearer selfies and excellent shots in brightly-lit and low light conditions.  The selfie camera is incredible at picking up the foreground subject and turning it into a sharp, detailed, and in-focus miracle. This feature is a great virtue made available at an affordable price.

New beauty mode for the best selfie experience

The new itel S13 features the new face beauty mode 2.0 tailored to make the face thinner, ruddy, smooth and radiant to get you the kind of stunning chocolate skin and melanin look your heart desires.  It also comes with more filters with portrait mode artificially separating you from the background, resulting in some really striking images.

Beautiful phone with a slim body

The device is 8.4mm slimmer than its predecessors with a grippy texture making it sit well in hand when held without the fear of it slipping out of hand. It also comes in color variants such as Bordeaux red, Midnight Black and Champagne Gold, giving it the classy and beautiful look that fits your style.

For more information visit www.itel-mobile.com, in the meantime check any retail or online store across the country to purchase the best selfie camera smartphone with remarkable results; itel S13.

 

 

