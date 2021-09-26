Tystringz shifts focus to new EP after Shalaye

For the next step in his budding career the 28-year-old musician is working towards dropping an EP.

“I have not thought through the number of tracks yet but I definitely have a plan for one most likely next year, since I have made a lot of music this year and by the end of it," the Oyo State-born singer said.

"I would be able to selectively decide on the ones to drop. I have intentions to be the only person on my EP, as I would be showcasing different styles of Afrobeats-Afrofusion to the world."

Tystringz grew up in Sango-Otta, Ogun State where he had his primary education at King Solomon Academy, Sango-Ota, a school owned by his Grandparents.

After, he proceeded to Ambassadors College and later went to study Computer Science at Covenant University, Otta where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in 2013.

Still motivated, he went to pursue his Masters Degree in Computer Science at Loyola University Chicago in 2015 and graduated in May 2016.

Aside his music, Tystringz has kept a full-time job as a Cloud Engineer working with global brands including Microsoft.

"As an independent artist, that has been blessed to reach a very high level in my professional career as a Cloud Engineer, I must say my income helps fuel my music goals as music is definitely not cheap at all," he said.

"But from a balance perspective, making music is fun for me even with the never ending work meetings and coding that I have to do for work. I still get to write and create as an artist and software engineer.”