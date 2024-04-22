ADVERTISEMENT
Davido's manager Asa Asika says big artists on a song isn't Afrobeats style

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

The music executive said that having all the big artistes on a single song is not how the industry works.

Asa Asika
Asa Asika

In a new interview with Ventes Rap, a French news website he said that the way collaboration works in the Latin music industry is not “Afrobeats style.”

The Latin artistes, they collaborate way more than the Nigerian artistes, and that’s the thing. ‘Cause Spanish is the second most spoken language in America, so they are forcing it down your throat. You can have one song that has Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Ozuna all on the same record,” he said.

You probably will never get a song that has Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Asake on one song. That is not really Afrobeats style,” he added.

His comment came after he had told the publication that there have been some collaborations between top artistes in Nigeria, though it might not be as much as in the Latin music industry.

There are big collaborations. Burna Boy and Wizkid have a song. David and Kizz Daniel have a song. Davido and Olamide have a song. Asake is on David's album. They work. Like the big artistes in Nigeria work,” he said.

They might not collaborate as often, but they definitely do. Collaboration is one of the major things that have pushed Afrobeats to where it is,” he added.

Davido's manager Asa Asika says big artists on a song isn't Afrobeats style

