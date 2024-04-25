ADVERTISEMENT
20 hit songs to mark D'banj's 20 years on stage

Adeayo Adebiyi

D'banj is one of Nigerian pop music's most iconic hitmakers.

Here are 20 hit songs to mark D'banj's 20 years on stage
Here are 20 hit songs to mark D'banj's 20 years on stage

The Koko Master as D'banj is fondly called is currently celebrating his 20th year as a musician with activities including a recent electrifying headline performance at Trace Live.

The multi-award-winning superstar has also announced the impending release of a new single titled 'Since 04' which celebrates his 20-year career.

In honour of D'banj's two decades in the game, this week's Afrobeats throwback celebrates 20 hit records across his illustrious career.

This is one of the early records that announced D'banj's presence in the Nigerian music scene after he returned to Nigeria with legendary music producer Don Jazzy to set up Mo'hit Records.

On this sensational record, D'banj celebrates his success after surmounting the challenges he faced in the United Kingdom.

This is the song that brought D'banj nationwide success and announced him as a hitmaker who alongside his trademark harmonica will go on to leave an indelible mark in Nigerian and African music.

'Kimmon' is part of the hit tracks that made up D'banj's iconic 'Entertainer' album which shot him to superstar status.

The vibrant up-tempo record is another fine partnership with Don Jazzy which emphasises D'banj's hitmaking prowess.

With his music on speakers around the country and his fame traveling far and wide, 'Gbono Feli Feli' which is the opener for his album 'Entertainer' emphasises D'banj's place in the scheme of things.

'Fall in Love' is a marker of D'banj's superstar status as he crafts a stunning hit song whose music video has him locking lips with the screen goddess Genevieve Nnaji.

D'banj and Don Jazzy took a trip to Eastern Nigeria to borrow from Igbo indigenous music for a sensational single where he's crowned Nigerian music royalty.

D'banj taps into his Yoruba roots and brilliantly deploys his harmonica for a sizzling record that captures the Nigerian culture of casting and binding principalities.

The hopeless romantic in D'banj came out to play in the hit record 'Scape Goat' which later got a Kanye West remix.

Arguably his biggest single and one of the most important songs in the global exportation of Afrobeats, 'Oliver Twist' is a moment that documents D'banj's power as a continental force.

A timeless record that stands tall in D'banj's collection of hit singles and Don Jazzy's cache of iconic productions. The Snoop Dogg remix was a pivotal moment in D'banj's international ambitions and Afrobeats' cross-over efforts.

Written for the 2013 African Cup of Nations in South Africa, D'banj's hit anthem will soundtrack the memorable tournament and spur Nigeria's Super Eagles to continental success.

In 2014 when the Azonto style of music dominated the West African pop space, D'banj tapped into the sound to deliver a memorable song.

At the height of the Shaku Shaku music, D'banj linked up with the front runners of the Street style to deliver a hit record.

D'banj is a master of easy hits and he delivers yet another hit record with the infectious single 'Feeling The Nigga'.

Over a decade into his career, the indefatigable D'banj returned with the hit Afrobeat single 'Emergency' that reminded listeners that class is permanent.

D'banj combined with Harrysong and Wande Coal for a smooth Highlife record that revisits his journey from JJC to 419 squad to his stellar days with Mo'hit.

The versatile D'banj has shown his ability to deliver on hip-hop records as he did on Burna Boy's hit single 'Won Da Mo'. He rolls back the years on a collaboration with Wande Coal & Gucci Mane.

Two of the biggest artists of their generation link up to create a give fans a long-overdue collaboration.

