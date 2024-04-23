Breaking news:
Music

Ric Hassani says the quality of Nigerian hit songs has dropped

Adeayo Adebiyi

The singer opined that since the barrier entry was reduced, the quality of Nigerian hit songs has dropped.

According to Ric Hassani, the quality of Nigerian music is dropping because more people want to get in. This drop in quality is captured by the crop of hit songs which he says are no longer good songs compared to what used to be considered hits in the past.

"Our guys are top 10 and I feel because of that the quality of music might start dropping because now more people want to get in," Ric Hassani told host Ebuka Obi Uchendu "Back in the day, hit songs were serious music. Boys were really coming at it but now, almost anybody is just coming in and if you check the hit songs in Nigerian today most of them aren't really good music," he added.

Ric Hassani's comments on the state of Nigerian hit songs follow recent sentiments by observers who have raised concerns over the poor quality of current releases with artists regurgitating similar Amapiano-styled productions.

Ric Hassani opined that the rise in Nigerian music might have contributed to the drop in quality as some artists have become complacent.

"Because we have been number 1 for so long we just feel like 'dem go feel am' and everybody is just throwing money and all these music videos behind it and the quality is really dropping."

On the issue of artists trying to dissociate from the Afrobeats tag, Ric Hassani who is one of Nigeria's most popular RnB artists stated that while he has never felt restricted, some artists feel boxed by the Afrobeats tagged and this might be what is motivating them to disassociate from the Afrobeats tag which is the umbrella term for Nigerian pop music.

