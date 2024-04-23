Spotify's exciting Daylist Party hits Lagos

The atmosphere buzzed with excitement as guests arrived, ready to unleash their inner artist.

The Spotify daylist playlist, known for its ability to adapt to your mood throughout the day, sets the tone for the afternoon. Attendees sipped on refreshing drinks while grooving to a selection of tunes curated by DJ Kizzy, perfectly mirroring the daylist experience.

Michelle Atagana, Spotify's Head of Communications and Public Relations for Sub-Saharan Africa, took the stage to introduce the daylist feature which she likened to a "musical chameleon," for its ability to change colors.

She also revealed that Nigeria ranks at number two for most streams in Sub-Saharan courtesy of a 1326% increase since launch in March with Lagos alone going up 1411%.

This new playlist on Spotify ebbs and flows with unique vibes, bringing together the niche music you typically listen to during particular moments in the day or on specific days of the week.

Inspired by daylist's ever-evolving nature, guests at the event engaged in colourful painting while being treated to music and drinks.

