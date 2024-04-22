Simi says she was irritated writing her hit song ‘Joromi’

In the interview, she spoke to CNN about where her inspiration for her music comes from. Shocking, she said sometimes she has none.

“Sometimes I don’t have any inspiration but I have a deadline. I don't really like those, because you know you have to force it to come. And I'm not crazy about those,” she told CNN. “I've made like really great songs from those. 'Joromi' was one of those,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said when she worked on "Joromi" she thought she had finished writing the songs for the album, but the team sent the beat to her and she needed to write a song for it.

“'Joromi' was a deadline song. I was even done. They sent me a beat and I was like I'm done writing,” she said. “I wrote like five different songs on that beat that I didn’t like and then 'Joromi' came but it was like a deadline song,” she added.

Though she said that she was irritated at the time, she is now glad she wrote it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I didn't even want to write the song. I was just irritated. But I’m glad that I did,” she said.