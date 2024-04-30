Ayra Starr to feature Asake, Seyi Vibez, Giveon on her second album

Ayra Starr shared that she has an Afro-RnB song that "will take over the world" with American singer Giveon who she describes as an "amazing singer with a soothing voice".

She also shared that she has a collaboration with Nigerian music superstar Asake which she calls a summer jam. Also on the album is Street pop sensational chart topper Seyi Vibez, American singer Coco Jones whom she reveals she grew up watching on the Disney channel, vocalist Aniita, and her brother Milar.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on her X account, Ayra Starr shared that her album is 100% ready. The announcement has excited fans who expect the Grammy-nominated star to release a new single next month.

Ahead of the release of her sophomore album, Ayra Starr has released three singles 'Sability,' 'Rhythm & Blues,' and 'Comma' which is her only release of 2024.

The Mavin Records star has kicked off 2024 on a high note with her single 'Comma' being the most streamed Nigerian song released in 2024 on Spotify.