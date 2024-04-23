Breaking news:
7 Afrobeats hit remixes featuring Wizkid

Adeayo Adebiyi

Wizkid is one of Nigerian music's most consistent hit makers.

Recently, DJ Tunez announced that Wizkid will be appearing on the remix of his single 'Apala Disco' featuring Terry Apala.

The news of a Wizkid remix has generated excitement from fans who are eager to get a new song from the Grammy winner following the release of his EP 'S2' in December 2023.

As fans eagerly await another potential hit remix from Wizkid here are 7 remixes on which he delivered a hit verse.

Rexxie's 'Abracadabra' feat Naira Marley and Skiibii was one of the soundtrack of Detty December 2022. For the remix, he tapped Wizkid who delivered a verse that further rocketed the track to commercial success.

For the remix of his acclaimed hit single 'Surulere', Dr. Sid recruited Wizkid and Phyno who elevated the track with their stellar verses. Wizkid opened the song with a swaggering verse that captures his superstar cadence and the reason he was picked for the remix of a song that already blew up.

For one of the most memorable hit remixes in Afrobeats, Kayswitch called on certified hitmakers Olamide and Wizkid both of whom dazzled with their input. Wizkid's verse on 'For Example' ranks high on the list of his best guest verses.

At the peak of his powers, Ice Prince assembled an "Avengers" type lineup for the remix of his smash hit 'Aboki'. Wizkid stole the show with stunning melodies that showcased his stellar talent and range.

In 2016, Wizkid covered Kizz Daniel's hit single 'Good Time'. The impressive cover went viral and was so big that it was recognised by G Worldwide as the official remix.

After capturing mainstream attention with his single 'Money', rising star Soft called on Wizkid for a remix that propelled him to commercial success.

After featuring Wizkid on his hit single 'Sisi', Praiz again called on the megastar for the remix of his single 'Body Hot'. Wizkid combines smoothly with Praiz to deliver an infectious record.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

