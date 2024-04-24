ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Is Rotimi the first artist to bring Afrobeats to the United States?

Adeayo Adebiyi

American-Nigerian singer and actor Rotimi speaks on his role in bringing Afrobeats to the United States.

Is Rotimi the first artist to bring Afrobeats to the United States?
Is Rotimi the first artist to bring Afrobeats to the United States?

Recommended articles

According to Rotimi, he was the first artist to popularize Afrobeats-styled music in the United States before the "Afrobeats to the World" movement started gaining momentum through international collaboration.

Rotimi who blends RnB elements with Afrobeats recalled bringing his single 'Love Riddim' to the radio stations in 2018 and it was not well received because of its Afrobeats influences.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I remember bringing 'Love Riddim' to the radio stations in 2018 and the program director was like 'This is not good'. They didn't even understand it and this was before Wiz (Wizkid) got the record with Drake," Rotimi narrates. "I can comfortably say I brought Afrobeats to America," he added.

While Rotimi contributed to the popularity of Afrobeats in the US, especially in the early days of its exportation, many observers will disagree with his claims that he brought Afrobeats to America.

In 2015, Nigerian-American singer Ayo Jay scored a hit single with the Afrobeats record 'Your Number' which is the first Afrobeats song to appear on the Billboard R&B/Airplay chart without a collaboration. The single produced by Nigerian-British music producer Melvitto is also the first Afrobeats song to receive an RIAA gold certification.

Similarly, Drake's 'One Dance' on which he featured Wizkid was released in 2016 and predated Rotimi's 'Love Riddim'. The collaboration with Drake would become the most streamed song of 2016 on Spotify which was a streaming record at the time. Wizkid's appearance on 'One Dance' came after Drake freestyled on his smash hit 'Ojuelegba' in 2015 which brought Western attention to Afrobeats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, Wizkid's 'Come Closer' featuring Drake was released in 2017 two years before Rotimi released 'Love Riddim'.

Even Davido's 2017 hit singles 'If' and 'Fall' both enjoyed some success in the United States with the latter becoming one of the first Afrobeats songs to be certified RIAA gold and has since received a platinum certification.

The early Afrobeats superstars and pacesetters 2Baba, P-Square, and D'banj all featured American artists such as T-Pain, Rick Ross, T.I, Snoop Dogg. Following the success of his hit single 'Oliver Twist' in 2012, D'banj signed to Kanye West's Good Music which also contributed to the early exportation of Nigerian mainstream music to the United States.

Although the Afrobeats started gaining a foothold in the United States in the 2010s thanks to social media, music streaming, and strategic collaborations, it's the result of a collective effort. And while Rotimi's music played a part in the popularity of Afrobeats in the United States especially as he was an American Nigerian, he did not bring Afrobeats to the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can watch Rotimi's full interview on the 85 South Show Podcast below.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Moses Babatope is already set to launch new company after leaving Filmhouse

Moses Babatope is already set to launch new company after leaving Filmhouse

D'banj announces new single titled 'Since 04' to mark 20 years on stage

D'banj announces new single titled 'Since 04' to mark 20 years on stage

2Baba's daughter Isabel slams portrayal of parents in ‘Young, Famous & African’

2Baba's daughter Isabel slams portrayal of parents in ‘Young, Famous & African’

Is Rotimi the first artist to bring Afrobeats to the United States?

Is Rotimi the first artist to bring Afrobeats to the United States?

Bovi, Kie Kie and other Nigerian celebrities react to Maryam Hassan bullying video

Bovi, Kie Kie and other Nigerian celebrities react to Maryam Hassan bullying video

Pheelz says he will boldly & proudly wave Afrobeats flag

Pheelz says he will boldly & proudly wave Afrobeats flag

See the trailer for Tiwa Savage's film 'Water & Garri' to premiere in May

See the trailer for Tiwa Savage's film 'Water & Garri' to premiere in May

'Black Book' director Editi Effiong signed by top Hollywood talent management

'Black Book' director Editi Effiong signed by top Hollywood talent management

Funke Akindele's 'Jenifa' to return with new film in December

Funke Akindele's 'Jenifa' to return with new film in December

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

On every verse, Dagrin was like an experienced wielding a colt pistol. (Premium Times Nigeria)

Here are Dagrin's 10 best rap verses on the 14th anniversary of his death

A review of Young Jonn's debut LP 'Jiggy Forever'

Young Jonn's hesitation to step away from the familiar stunts his debut LP

Ruger & BNXN releases new joint EP 'RnB'

Ruger & BNXN describe their joint project as 'synergy at its finest'

Music producer Napji calls out Davido over unpaid royalties

Music producer Napji calls out Davido over unpaid royalties