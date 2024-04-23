Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Music producer Napji calls out Davido over unpaid royalties

Adeayo Adebiyi

The producer behind Davido’s hit song ‘FEM’ has called out the hitmaker over his unpaid dues.

Music producer Napji calls out Davido over unpaid royalties
Music producer Napji calls out Davido over unpaid royalties

Recommended articles

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account on April 22, 2024, Napji states that he was paid 500,000 Naira each for producing ‘FEM’, ‘Jowo’, and ‘Sunlight’ off Davido’s 2020 album ‘A Better Time’.

Napji who was credited as a producer on all three songs shared that he was yet to get his royalties and publishing while promising to share more information as he seeks to collect his royalties and publishing.

“I am Napji, producer behind Fem, Jowo and sunlight on @davido album (A better time).Which was released 13th November 2020. I was paid an advance of 500 thousand naira for each of the songs. I will be releasing more information as I seek to collect my royalties & publishing,” the tweet reads.

ADVERTISEMENT
Napji calls out Davido over unpaid royalties
Napji calls out Davido over unpaid royalties Pulse Nigeria

‘FEM’ is one of the lead singles on the album with the song becoming a smash hit and one of the anthems of the famous 2020 #ENDSARS nationwide protest.

The single has garnered over 33 million streams on YouTube and nearly 10 million streams on Spotify.

’Jowo’ also enjoyed commercial success with over 53 million views on YouTube and 26 million Spotify streams.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to industry practice, Napji is entitled to a 50% publishing right on the song which means he gets to earn a part of the streaming royalties the song has accrued over the years.

Over the years, there has been different cases of music producers having their publishing rights held. Recently, Dr. Roy who produced several hit records including ‘Excess Love’ for Mercy Chinwo claimed that he’s yet to get his royalties from EezeeTee of Easy Concepts who used to distribute for the gospel singer.

Davido has reacted to Napji's claim of the unpaid royalties owed to him. The Grammy-nominated superstar replied to Napji's post on X with "Ur Papa".

While Davido's tweet doesn't provide any clarity as to Napji's claim, it's expected that more light will be shed on the issue when Napji shares the information he promised to release as he seeks to claim his royalties and publishing.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Spotify's exciting Daylist Party hits Lagos

Spotify's exciting Daylist Party hits Lagos

Linda Ikeji announces new film 'The Night of June 7th' inspired by Apo 6

Linda Ikeji announces new film 'The Night of June 7th' inspired by Apo 6

'BBNaija' star Rachel Edwards speaks on paternity fraud

'BBNaija' star Rachel Edwards speaks on paternity fraud

Hilda Baci responds to VeryDarkMan's allegations of fraud

Hilda Baci responds to VeryDarkMan's allegations of fraud

Music producer Napji calls out Davido over unpaid royalties

Music producer Napji calls out Davido over unpaid royalties

Yvonne Orji is developing a series based on Yaa Gyasi's 'Transcendent Kingdom'

Yvonne Orji is developing a series based on Yaa Gyasi's 'Transcendent Kingdom'

Ini Edo and BBN's Bam Bam in high spirits as they celebrate birthdays today

Ini Edo and BBN's Bam Bam in high spirits as they celebrate birthdays today

7 Afrobeats hit remixes featuring Wizkid

7 Afrobeats hit remixes featuring Wizkid

Ebuka Njoku's film 'ỤNỌ' is set to hit cinemas on May 17

Ebuka Njoku's film 'ỤNỌ' is set to hit cinemas on May 17

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

On every verse, Dagrin was like an experienced wielding a colt pistol. (Premium Times Nigeria)

Here are Dagrin's 10 best rap verses on the 14th anniversary of his death

A review of Young Jonn's debut LP 'Jiggy Forever'

Young Jonn's hesitation to step away from the familiar stunts his debut LP

Ruger & BNXN releases new joint EP 'RnB'

Ruger & BNXN describe their joint project as 'synergy at its finest'

Music producer Napji calls out Davido over unpaid royalties

Music producer Napji calls out Davido over unpaid royalties