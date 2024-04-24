ADVERTISEMENT
D'banj announces new single titled 'Since 04' to mark 20 years on stage

Adeayo Adebiyi

D'banj is set to celebrate 20 years since he kicked off his career with new single.

In the post shared on April 24, 2024, D'banj looked back on his illustrious career that has spanned two decades and several monumental moments.

The multi-award-winning star recently headlined the Trace Live event to mark his 20th year on stage. He calls his forthcoming single slated for May 3, 2024, one of his favourite tracks yet as it marks 2004 which is the year he made his debut.

D'banj who famously goes by Koko Master paid homage to the Mo'hit crew of Don Jazzy, Wande Coal, D Prince, Dr. Sid, and Kayswitch whom he calls his brothers with whom he formed a great team.

D'banj still got the magic, delivers electrifying performance at Trace Live
D’banj still got the magic, delivers electrifying performance at Trace Live Pulse Nigeria

The Afrobeats icon also thanked all those who played a role in his journey and also apologised to those who he might have wronged on the way.

"Next week Friday, I’m dropping a track that is dear to my heart. One of my favs yet. Been at it since ‘04 and I feel like I’m just starting ⭐️

When I look back at my journey as your favourite entertainer, many names pop up in my mind for their various contributions to D’banj. Today, I celebrate Mo’ Hits.. the group and our team. What a SOLID team we had. Don Jazzy, Wande Coal, Dr. Sid, D’Prince, and Kay Switch. My brothers were the best! Together we elevated this game and showed them things that could happen.

We’ve spent many years focusing on the blame game but I’m not playing that game anymore.

If you feel I wronged you at any time, forgive me. The philosopher in me is grateful for everything that went right and those that went wrong. Without those things, we won’t all be the Kings we are today killing it in our different endeavours 👌🏿. To all who have worked behind the scenes from Baba Are, Chuchu Lee, General Jay, Kamal, Bankuli, Ayo Sonaiya, Mozenge lee, Cheekychizzy, Bizzle, Special Ed, Killz, Vanessa Amadi, Davin Phillips, Tonya Merit and so many more, Banga is grateful. God bless us all.

I love you all my Babylets, Kokolets, Mamalets and Kokomasters. Anticipate “Since ‘04” coming on 03/05. #20yoD."

In his 20 year career, D'banj has treated fans to several unforgettable singles including 'Tongolo' 'Why Me', 'Oliver Twist', 'Mr. Endowed' among many others.

He also won several notable awards including The MTV EMAs, MAMAs, and the BET for Best African Act in 2011.

Adeayo Adebiyi

