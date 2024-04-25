ADVERTISEMENT
Davido lists the 3 artists he loves working with

Adeayo Adebiyi

When asked by the host to name his favourite collaboration, Davido instead chose to list the artists enjoys working with.

Across his career, Davido has collaborated with several artists to deliver memorable hit records. However, there are three artists the Grammy-nominated star enjoys working with the most.

Davido and Chris Brown are a formidable duo whose partnership has yielded several hit records over the past decade.

Since they first collaborated in 2019 on Davido's hit single 'Blow My Mind', both artists have appeared on the same track on 5 more songs with the latest being 'Hmm' off the deluxe version of Chris Brown's '11:11' album.

Davido is also credited as a songwriter on Chris Brown's global smash record 'Under The Influence'.

Kizz Daniel releases 'Twe Twe' remix featuring Davido
Kizz Daniel is one of Afrobeats' most consistent hitmakers who has dazzled fans for over a decade. He's one of the Nigerian artists Davido enjoys working with so much that they have floated the possibility of a joint project.

Since Davido first assisted Kizz Daniel on the remix of his hit single 'Woju' in 2014, they have featured on three songs together including Iyanya's 'Like'.

Their latest collaboration 'Twe Twe' remix is the biggest song in Nigeria for the first quarter of 2024.

Zlatan & Davido
Nigerian Street hop star Zlatan has been vocal about his friendship with Davido. On Falz's 'Oganigwe,' he boasted about how it's no mere feat to be friends with David Adeleke (Davido).

Hence it doesn't come as a surprise that he's one of the artists Davido enjoys working with. The duo has appeared on 5 songs together with their last collaboration 'Money' coming in 2022.

You can watch Davido's full interview with Business Untitled below.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

Davido lists the 3 artists he loves working with

