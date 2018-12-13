Pulse.ng logo
Kizz Daniel storms UK to kick off touring for his album

Kizz Daniel announces UK concert to kick off touring for his album

The Flyboy Inc boss is set to hold his inaugural headline concert in the UK early in the new year.

  Published: 2018-12-13
play Kizz Daniel set to storm the UK for his 'No Bad Songz' tour (Instagram/KizzDaniel)

Kizz Daniel will be headlining his debut UK concert as he opens 2019 with a concert tour to promote his newly released sophomore album.

Following the success of his recently released second studio album 'No Bad Songz', Flyboy Inc has announced the kickoff the NBS (No Bad Songz) concert tour.

The singer made this known via a post shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday, December 12th with the caption, ''Come 28th of April 2019 we shut down the Indigo at the O2!!!''

 

This will be the singer's first tour and first headlined show in the Uk. The first leg of the Kizz Daniel live in concert tour will happen at the Indigo in the O2 arena on the 28th of April, 2019.

The pop star will be performing hit singles from his catalog as well as songs from the just released album. Opening acts and supporting performances are expected to be announced in due time.

He will be joining an increasing list of Nigerian artists who have made the UK the stage for their headline events outside Nigeria. Names like Tiwa Savage, Simi, Adekunle Gold, Wande Coal, Wizkid all had concerts in the UK this year with Davido scheduled to open the new year with his main concert at the O2 Arena just like he did in 2017.

Davido has announced the date of his London O2 Arena concert

Davido is about to fulfil his dream of performing at the iconic O2 Arena main stage as he has announced the date of his Live concert.

Shortly after Wizkid shut down the 20,000 capacity O2 Arena earlier in the year, Davido stated that it was also his dream to achieve the same feat, this he reiterated in an exclusive interview with Pulse.

All is now set for his dream to become a reality as the Popstar has now released the date of his concert at the O2 Arena.

The concert is scheduled to hold on January 27, 2019.

 

X
